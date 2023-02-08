Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Head of KS Highway Patrol and Adjutant General to Step Down
Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who faces federal lawsuits over sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire this summer. Gov. Laura Kelly announced yesterday that Jones will step down July 1 after a 45-year career in law enforcement. He became patrol superintendent in 2019. Some Republican lawmakers have suggested making the patrol part of the Kansas Attorney General's office if Jones wasn't removed. Kelly also announced yesterday that Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director, will step down April 1. She appointed Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to replace Weishar. The governor did not name a replacement for Jones.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Kansas House committee once again hears why health organizations want to change minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21, up from 18. The post Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries
A cross-section championed a Kansas House bill ending the state's portion of sales tax on groceries April 1. No action would keep the tax until 2025. The post No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
WIBW
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
KVOE
Crash with reported injuries outside Olpe
Emergency crews have responded to a reported injury crash in far south Lyon County. Initially, the crash was reported on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 110 around 7:45 am. The address was corrected to the 100 block of the highway shortly before 8 am, putting the crash about six miles south of Olpe.
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
5 Topeka police officers cleared in fatal shooting last October
Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.
Top commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to retire
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said the top leaders of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas National Guard plan to retire. The post Top commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to retire appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rivals clashed during a Senate committee hearing on requring the state's official firearms training curriculum for K-12 students include an NRA program. The post Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Kansas veteran enlisted because his family didn’t think he could handle it
Kevin Tisdale's time in the Marine Corps all started with a bet.
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
