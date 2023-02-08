Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who faces federal lawsuits over sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire this summer. Gov. Laura Kelly announced yesterday that Jones will step down July 1 after a 45-year career in law enforcement. He became patrol superintendent in 2019. Some Republican lawmakers have suggested making the patrol part of the Kansas Attorney General's office if Jones wasn't removed. Kelly also announced yesterday that Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director, will step down April 1. She appointed Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to replace Weishar. The governor did not name a replacement for Jones.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO