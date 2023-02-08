Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Supreme Court under fresh pressure to adopt code of ethics
For decades, Supreme Court justices have dodged questions related to conflicts of interest by saying essentially "Trust us" or "We're different." They've refused to be bound by an official ethics code and grievance procedures that cover other federal judges. But mounting public pressure may finally spur changes. Court sources have...
KTEN.com
Biden homes in on Rick Scott as he challenges Republicans on Social Security
President Joe Biden on Thursday made a forceful argument against Republicans by highlighting his support for Social Security and Medicare, an appeal to the senior-rich Sunshine State as he makes moves toward a 2024 reelection announcement. Biden took his State of the Union argument to the home state of GOP...
KTEN.com
New GOP-led panel holds first public hearing Thursday on alleged 'weaponization' of federal government
The GOP-led House committee on the alleged "weaponization" of the federal government kicked off its first public hearing Thursday with a witness list that suggests Republicans on the panel will push a popular narrative among conservatives that has been disputed by federal officials. The hearing was split into two sessions,...
KTEN.com
Biden says shoot down of 'high-altitude object' over Alaska was a 'success'
President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a "high-altitude object" hovering over Alaska on Friday "was a success," shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action. The announcement -- marking the second time American fighter jets have...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
KTEN.com
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the...
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
KTEN.com
Learn More About Common Defenses Used in Court Cases
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/learn-more-about-common-defenses-used-in-court-cases/. Are you looking to learn more about the common defenses used in court cases? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll discuss the various common defenses used in court cases and provide insight into how they may affect the outcome. We’ll also look at some of the most common defenses used to protect the rights of the accused, and discuss why they are important. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the different types of defenses used in court cases.
KTEN.com
North Korean hackers extorted health care organizations to fund further cyberattacks, US and South Korea say
North Korean government-backed hackers have conducted ransomware attacks on health care providers and other key sectors in the US and South Korea and used the proceeds to fund further cyberattacks on government agencies in Washington and Seoul, US and South Korean officials warned Thursday. Some of those follow-on hacks have...
KTEN.com
FEC orders Santos to formally declare his 2024 candidacy or 'disavow' post-midterm fundraising
The Federal Election Commission is asking New York Rep. George Santos to declare whether he plans to run again in 2024 after the Long Island Republican crossed a post-election fundraising threshold that now requires him to make a formal declaration. In a letter to Santos, the FEC says he has...
Comments / 0