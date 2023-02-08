Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Coins That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
In the next crypto bull market, the most likely coins to attain a trillion-dollar market cap are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Bitcoin, once considered to be "digital gold," is the only crypto that has ever attained a trillion-dollar market capitalization. In order to attain such sky-high valuations, Ethereum and Solana...
theblock.co
Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%
Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptoglobe.com
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
bitcoinist.com
LocalBitcoins Closes Trading Platform After A Decade Of Service
Via an official statement, the popular peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading platform LocalBitcoins announced the discontinuation of its service. The company claims that the persistent downside pressure in the crypto market negatively impacted its service capacity. LocalBitcoins Joins The List Of Fallen Companies. LocalBitcoins was created ten years ago as one...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin exchnage LocalBitcoins is shutting down
LocalBitcoins to shut down peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto platform. Finland-based Bitcoin trading service has been in operation for over 10 years. The team cites a difficult crypto winter for the reason the exchange is calling it a day. LocalBitcoins, a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency exchange that counts as one of the oldest...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics are flipping bullish: Bitfinex report
Bitfinex market report points to bullish metrics for BTC. Supply in Profit, Bitcoin Realised HODL (RHODL) Multiple and Reserve Risk ratio are all flashing green. Bitcoin has traded to above $23k again after slipping on Monday following broader market reaction to economic news. Bitcoin is trading around $23,360 at the...
