NASDAQ

Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?

When it comes to the cryptocurrency sector, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been gaining traction as a major player. It's a highly anticipated project that has already generated its fair share of buzz, given its pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and status as a top-10 crypto by market capitalization. That said, some...
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Hodling Strategy Shared by Crypto Influencer Lark Davis: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

BitMEX Co-Founder on Bitcoin: “Time To Get In While the Getting Is Good”

On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, revealed that he is getting back into Bitcoin even though he realizes that “buying into Bitcoin when it is already up 50% off the lows is dangerous.”. In a blog post published earlier today, Hayes wrote:
u.today

Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama Post Same Symbol on Twitter, Community Puzzled

Benzinga

Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
astaga.com

Top Crypto Whales Buying Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon (MATIC)

Whales are accumulating large quantities of Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) in the previous few days regardless of a market-wide selloff. As well as, high crypto tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB) amid the Shibarium beta launch and MATIC because of rising NFT help have been witnessing elevated exercise from whales.
astaga.com

Craig Wright Assures XRP Is Gone; Ripple CTO Counters

XRP Information: David Schwartz, Ripple CTO and Craig Wright, Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor have been going forwards and backwards over the XRP lawsuit end result. Nonetheless, this time, Ripple CTO focused Wright involving a case round blockchain builders. Is Ripple flaunting legal guidelines?. As per experiences, the UK Court docket of...
iblnews.org

ChatGPT and Upcoming AI Bots Will Make Jobs Obsolete in Several Industries

The surprisingly intelligent bot ChatGPT — released to the public as a free tool by a Microsoft-backed research laboratory in November 2021 — and other upcoming AI systems can leave many well-paid workers vulnerable, making many jobs obsolete in industries such as finance, health care, higher-ed, graphic design, software, and publishing.

