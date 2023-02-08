Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?
When it comes to the cryptocurrency sector, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been gaining traction as a major player. It's a highly anticipated project that has already generated its fair share of buzz, given its pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and status as a top-10 crypto by market capitalization. That said, some...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Hodling Strategy Shared by Crypto Influencer Lark Davis: Details
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
cryptoglobe.com
BitMEX Co-Founder on Bitcoin: “Time To Get In While the Getting Is Good”
On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, revealed that he is getting back into Bitcoin even though he realizes that “buying into Bitcoin when it is already up 50% off the lows is dangerous.”. In a blog post published earlier today, Hayes wrote:
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
u.today
Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama Post Same Symbol on Twitter, Community Puzzled
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
astaga.com
Top Crypto Whales Buying Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon (MATIC)
Whales are accumulating large quantities of Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) in the previous few days regardless of a market-wide selloff. As well as, high crypto tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB) amid the Shibarium beta launch and MATIC because of rising NFT help have been witnessing elevated exercise from whales.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: A Closer Look at ‘A Non Custodial Wallet With Superpowers for the XRP Ledger’
This article takes a look at Xumm, which its developers call “a non custodial client (wallet) for the XRP Ledger, with superpowers”, allowing you to “interact with the XRP Ledger and 3rd party tools while keeping your keys super safe.”. Xumm, which is available for both iOS...
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms' management is putting on a masterclass in leadership, making all the right moves.
astaga.com
Craig Wright Assures XRP Is Gone; Ripple CTO Counters
XRP Information: David Schwartz, Ripple CTO and Craig Wright, Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor have been going forwards and backwards over the XRP lawsuit end result. Nonetheless, this time, Ripple CTO focused Wright involving a case round blockchain builders. Is Ripple flaunting legal guidelines?. As per experiences, the UK Court docket of...
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB, $ADA, $DOT, and Others Added As Payment Methods at Dubai University via New Integration
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the native token of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and that of the ‘blockchain of blockchains’ Polkadot ($DOT) can now be used as payment method at a popular Dubai University, along with several other digital assets. According to a recently published announcement,...
iblnews.org
ChatGPT and Upcoming AI Bots Will Make Jobs Obsolete in Several Industries
The surprisingly intelligent bot ChatGPT — released to the public as a free tool by a Microsoft-backed research laboratory in November 2021 — and other upcoming AI systems can leave many well-paid workers vulnerable, making many jobs obsolete in industries such as finance, health care, higher-ed, graphic design, software, and publishing.
