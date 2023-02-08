With a fresh coat of paint, a new sound system, and the Covid pandemic finally behind them, the Oxford Community Center is back in the game this spring. Beyond the OCC’s traditional events, Liza Ledford, the center’s CEO, says that 2023 will be an exceptional year for the highly beloved community center. The OCC will be firing on all cylinders, starting with a new travel excursion program, adding a spring lecture series, and preparations for their annual Fine Arts Fair.

OXFORD, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO