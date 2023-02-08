ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chestertownspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: Oxford Community Center Plans with Liza Ledford

With a fresh coat of paint, a new sound system, and the Covid pandemic finally behind them, the Oxford Community Center is back in the game this spring. Beyond the OCC’s traditional events, Liza Ledford, the center’s CEO, says that 2023 will be an exceptional year for the highly beloved community center. The OCC will be firing on all cylinders, starting with a new travel excursion program, adding a spring lecture series, and preparations for their annual Fine Arts Fair.
OXFORD, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Interim President named for Columbia Association

The board of directors of the Columbia Association has named an interim president to fill the position vacated after the resignation of Lakey Boyd as the organization embarks on a search for a permanent head. Dennis Mattey, who currently serves as the vice president of community operations for the Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Six BCPS students named Presidential Scholars candidates for academics

TOWSON, MD—On the basis of their academic achievements, six Baltimore County Public Schools seniors from five high schools have been named candidates in the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates are:. Noah W. Duncan, Eastern Technical High School. Owen D. Fay, Towson High School. Andrew H. Han, Parkville...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer – Botanical Art January 2 through February 24

The golden brown feathers of a perky cedar waxwing glow from behind dark, lacy cedar needles dotted with tiny blueberries in an unusual show in the Adkins Arboretum Visitor’s Center. On view January 2 through February 24, Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer is more than just a show of exquisitely crafted botanical art. It’s a celebration of the plants that sustained the native peoples of the Chesapeake Region for centuries before the arrival of Europeans.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Artists – It’s Time to Enter Local Color

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?. Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland. This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023. WHEN TO ENTER? NOW – Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023. HOW TO...
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations

Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new

South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
BALTIMORE, MD
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19

Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

