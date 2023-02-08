Read full article on original website
Related
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new inclusive playground in Howard County
If there's one thing every kid needs to do, it's play, and a new playground in Howard County is truly making sure every kid can.
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: Oxford Community Center Plans with Liza Ledford
With a fresh coat of paint, a new sound system, and the Covid pandemic finally behind them, the Oxford Community Center is back in the game this spring. Beyond the OCC’s traditional events, Liza Ledford, the center’s CEO, says that 2023 will be an exceptional year for the highly beloved community center. The OCC will be firing on all cylinders, starting with a new travel excursion program, adding a spring lecture series, and preparations for their annual Fine Arts Fair.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Interim President named for Columbia Association
The board of directors of the Columbia Association has named an interim president to fill the position vacated after the resignation of Lakey Boyd as the organization embarks on a search for a permanent head. Dennis Mattey, who currently serves as the vice president of community operations for the Columbia...
Baltimore students set to travel abroad during spring break to gain life skills
B More Global, is a nonprofit committed to providing Baltimore’s students access to educational experiences abroad.
Fears loom surrounding fate of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys amid review
It's been a five-year run for the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys and now the school's future is in jeopardy.
wypr.org
Teachers in Baltimore City say African American Studies course is gaining popularity
One Baltimore City educator says that her school district is bucking a trend in more conservative states, such as the fight in Florida, over whether to teach African American history in public schools. As the country celebrates Black History Month, there is a renewed focus on how African American history...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released it's the first ever Equity Policy, Policy 1745, Wednesday. The introductory policy was written and adopted following a review and collaboration process with the Department of Justice, the Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the public in accordance with Consent Decree requirements.
Nottingham MD
Six BCPS students named Presidential Scholars candidates for academics
TOWSON, MD—On the basis of their academic achievements, six Baltimore County Public Schools seniors from five high schools have been named candidates in the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates are:. Noah W. Duncan, Eastern Technical High School. Owen D. Fay, Towson High School. Andrew H. Han, Parkville...
chestertownspy.org
Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer – Botanical Art January 2 through February 24
The golden brown feathers of a perky cedar waxwing glow from behind dark, lacy cedar needles dotted with tiny blueberries in an unusual show in the Adkins Arboretum Visitor’s Center. On view January 2 through February 24, Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer is more than just a show of exquisitely crafted botanical art. It’s a celebration of the plants that sustained the native peoples of the Chesapeake Region for centuries before the arrival of Europeans.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
chestertownspy.org
Artists – It’s Time to Enter Local Color
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?. Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland. This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023. WHEN TO ENTER? NOW – Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023. HOW TO...
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
Elementary Student Honored By Johns Hopkins After Exceptional ACT, SAT Scores
An elementary student from Ellicott City has just been honored for being one of the brightest students in the world by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), officials say.Niveditha Baskar, a student at Deeprun Elementary School, received the honor after exceptional performance on the SAT a…
Wbaltv.com
Berley Roberts Sr. broke barriers as first Black streetcar operator in Baltimore
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Catonsville Rails to Trails is recognizing a man who broke barriers in Baltimore transit for his service and courage. The No. 8 Streetcar Mural at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum honors Berley Roberts Sr., a World War II veteran and retired streetcar driver. "Roberts was the first...
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new
South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
whatsupmag.com
SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19
Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
Comments / 0