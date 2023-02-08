ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fact-checking President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to a split Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the Senate. Biden addressed some of the most pressing issues facing Americans at home and abroad, including the uncertain economic climate, inflation, gun violence and the war in Ukraine. In addition, he credited his administration with wins from the past year, such as reducing the deficit and capping insulin prices.
Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
Political Rewind: Breaking down Biden's State of the Union speech; How will voters respond in 2024?

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, professor of constitutional law, Georgia State University. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant and president, Engaged Futures. The breakdown. 1. President Biden delivered his State of the Union address last night. The president touted several of his administration's...
GEORGIA STATE
