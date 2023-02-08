Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
With VB Strawberry Fest cancelled, residents & businesses say that's 'a bummer'
A staple since the 80’s, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. The big announcement about the prominent event was made Tuesday.
VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival
As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District
Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Resident Input Requested At Community Plan Checkpoint Meeting February 15
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton will hold a community Plan checkpoint meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center from 6:30pm to 8pm. The neighborhood center is located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to offer input on...
13newsnow.com
Cupid Undie Run set to return to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the season of love, and giving back to others in your community and beyond is one of the most loving things that you can do. The annual "Cupid Undie Run" will be held on February 11 from noon to 4 p.m., starting at Calypso Bar & Grill.
Spirit of Norfolk could be sunk for a reef, owner says
Nearly eight months after the Spirit of Norfolk harbor cruise boat was gutted by a fire, it's been revealed its charred shell could still go on serving. Instead of serving human life however, it would serve marine life.
NN school board hopes new member can tackle safety concerns, school culture
A new face joined the Newport News School Board Thursday. The appointment comes at a time when the school district is under immense heat following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.
WAVY News 10
Navy Admiral to visit Blair Middle School
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge. The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables....
Why 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled
For the fourth straight year, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled. News 3 is talking with festival organizers and a Virginia Beach city council member about the reason behind the move.
flcourier.com
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
peninsulachronicle.com
Riverside Moving Into Old Farm Fresh Space In Hampton
HAMPTON—Riverside Health System will soon be moving into the former Farm Fresh space located at 30 Towne Centre Way in Hampton. No opening date has been set yet, but Riverside sources confirm the space will primarily be used for internal and family medicine, and may also include ophthalmology. Farm...
visitnorfolk.com
Norfolk, VA: The Perfect Match for Meetings
Have you met your match yet—the one that sparks a connection, the one that’s got everything you need and the one that you just know deep down is the right choice? By the way, we’re not talking about a match for love; we’re talking about a match for meetings.
Suffolk park to host dog days
The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Dog Days at Lake Meade Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
WAVY News 10
Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach
Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
rvahub.com
Photo of the Day: Virginia Beach 5 am Club
Captured by @wild.cut on Instagram. wild.cut’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us...
