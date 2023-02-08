COVID test kits, treatments and vaccines won't be free to many consumers much longer

Read full article on original website
Related
A One-Shot COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise
The drug interferon lambda may represent a new generation of antiviral treatment. But it will likely be available overseas before the U.S
If Medicare or Social Security won't see cuts, what does that mean for Medicaid?
Biden said he and Republicans in Congress are in agreement — there will be no cuts to Medicare or Social Security related to the the debt ceiling. Experts wonder if that means Medicaid might be cut. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One of the most memorable moments in President Biden's...
WebMD
Phase III Trial Reports Promising Results for New COVID Treatment
Feb. 9, 2023 – Results from a phase III trial of a new COVID-19 treatment showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or long ER visits by half. “The data look quite promising and other treatments have now fallen by the wayside," Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today. Sax was not involved in the research.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
An experimental COVID treatment could be a promising alternative to Paxlovid, study finds
Study shows an experimental antiviral shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people. But it's not yet available.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
WPTV
Cancer patient says new treatment performed better than chemotherapy
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a treatment for the most common form of blood cancer, which is showing promise in patients. "I wanted to do this treatment because I wanted everybody to benefit from it. To me, it's a miracle; it’s a whole different thing from chemo,” said Juan Lee, a cancer patient.
Good News Network
Revolutionary Structure for Cancer-Killing Vaccines Could Make Treatments 3x More Effective
Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a “powerful weapon with which to kill cancer”. By changing its architecture, their vaccine was able to double the number of T-cells (a type of...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
Why the EPA puts a higher value on rich lives lost to climate change
The most powerful climate policy tool available to the federal government is a single number. It's called the social cost of carbon, and it represents the cost to humanity of emitting greenhouse gas pollution into the atmosphere. The social cost of carbon adds up all the damage from carbon emissions...
pharmacytimes.com
Molecular Biology, Treatment, and Ongoing Global Management of Hepatitis
Prior to the development of vaccines and direct-acting antivirals, hepatitis infections were treated through methods of prevention. The discovery of the origin of hepatitis dates back to Hippocrates. Defined in its name as inflammation in the liver, the first encounter with hepatitis was regarded as epidemic jaundice, first reported in the 17th and 18th centuries.
4.9 million Fabuloso bottles are recalled over the risk of bacteria contamination
Some Fabuloso cleaning products were recalled Wednesday over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. As of the recall, no incidents or injuries had been reported. The Colgate-Palmolive Company, the manufacturer of the popular brand, recalled about 4.9 million bottles in the U.S. and...
Behind the Study That Led to FDA Approval of Brukinsa for Leukemia and Lymphoma
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the FDA approved zanubrutinib (brand name Brukinsa), a next-generation BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The approval was based, in part, on findings from the ALPINE trial, led by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
hospimedica.com
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Smart beds help physicians monitor patients remotely and administer medicines based on recorded data (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global hospital bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 3.21 billion in 2021 to USD 4.69 billion by 2028, driven by the growing preference for highly equipped hospital beds with innovative features, with the increasing popularity of smart hospital beds emerging as a key trend in the market.
curetoday.com
Clinical Trials in Hereditary Cancer Maybe A Key to Better Health Outcomes
Colleen Moretti: Are there clinical trials available for those who have a hereditary cancer or increased risk of one due to a mutation or passed down gene?. Diane Rose: Yes, there are many trials that are open in enrolling people affected by hereditary cancer. So, whether they have a known gene mutation or they're at high risk of cancer, and there's many different types of studies that are available to participate in, and those include screening, prevention and risk studies. There's, of course cancer treatment studies. We also see quality of life and well-being studies. And then there's surveys registries and interviews, where people can share their experiences and that also furthers research. And we want people to know that, regardless of where they are in their hereditary cancer experience, there are likely to be studies that are enrolling them, and FORCE compiled studies on our website that would be of highest interest to the hereditary cancer community and all of these categories, and that's on our website (facingourrisk.org) under research.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibodies for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Isatuximab and daratumumab offer promising treatment options for previously treated multiple myeloma. In a recent review, researchers compared the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) daratumumab (Darzalex) and isatuximab (Sarclisa) for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Pharmacists must evaluate multiple clinical and pharmacoeconomic factors when selecting the appropriate treatment.
curetoday.com
Keytruda Approval Offers ‘Another Form of Insurance’ to Keep Lung Cancer From Returning
An expert discussed the recent approval of Keytruda for non-small cell lung cancer, and what patients with the disease need to know about the newly approved regimen. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer that has been previously treated with surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, offering this patient population “another form of insurance that they can take to keep their cancer from coming back and spreading,” explained Dr. Roy S. Herbst.
cgtlive.com
First Patient with B-cell Lymphoma Dosed With Allogeneic NK CAR T Therapy
The FDA cleared Century’s IND for CNTY-101 in August 2022. Century Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed or refractory CD19 positive B-cell lymphoma in the first-in-human phase 1 ELiPSE-1 trial (NCT05336409) evaluating the company’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy CNTY-101.1. “Today’s achievement marks our transition...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0