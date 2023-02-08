ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
whbc.com

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Fire Pit Out, Evacuation Order Remains

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That big plume of flame and smoke Monday afternoon that signaled the start of a chemical release at the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine is now down to just a wisp of smoke. The railroad company confirms the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wtae.com

Officials monitoring air quality in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality along the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line after a train derailment on Friday. It happened in East Palestine Friday night. It forced dozens of people to evacuate in Ohio and parts of Beaver County. Families in East Palestine,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
977rocks.com

Shapiro Provides Update On Train Derailment’s Impact On Beaver County

Governor Josh Shapiro says his administration is continuing to be involved in the aftermath of Friday night’s train derailment in Eastern Ohio, close to the Beaver County line. Yesterday, a controlled release of toxic chemicals created a fireball that could be seen for miles from East Palenstine, Ohio. Shapiro...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

