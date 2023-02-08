ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?

We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Sporting News

Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak

Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsnationnow.com

Legal sports betting booms in US ahead of Super Bowl

(NewsNation) — Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching and a lot is on the line for sports bettors, as gamblers in a number of states are going to be able to bet legally on the big game for the first time. The American Gaming Association (AGA) predicts that a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Lottery Draftkings Sportsbook Offering Super Bowl Prop Bets

With more than 890 betting options for this weekend’s Super Bowl, fans can get in on the action through Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings Sportsbook. Player betting options range from who wins the coin toss to whether there’s a scorigami (a score that’s never happened before). These “prop bets” add fun to the big game experience. Some examples of the prop bets being offered this year include:
FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Texas: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, customer promos

There was progress this week as lawmakers continue the push to legalize Texas sports betting. Legislators debuted new bills that would legalize Texas mobile sports betting in the Lone Star State and keep in-person sports betting off the table, a sticking point when sports betting in Texas failed to be legalized in 2021. Thanks to the bills having backs from both sides of the aisle, there is renewed hope that Texas sportsbooks could become a reality in the foreseeable future.
TEXAS STATE

