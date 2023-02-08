Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?
We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Super Bowl Sunday outfit already lined up for Philadelphia Eagles fan Dawn Staley
Staley has worn Jalen Hurts and Reggie White jerseys this season. The No. 1 Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a big game before the NFL’s big game.
For Super Bowl Sunday, over/under at 1.45 billion chicken wings eaten in first-ever 'Wing King Sports Book'
Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, puts the over-under on Super Bowl wing consumption at 1.45 billion in first-ever "Wing King Sports Book."
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
These are the top searched foods in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII, according to Google
Super Bowl LVII is highly anticipated, but for more than just the football game. Dishes including Buffalo chicken dip, queso, bread and more are the top searched recipes for game day.
AZFamily
While sports betting can be fun, gambling can be a dangerous addiction for others
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From online sports betting to Super Bowl squares, it’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for sports wagers! While it can be fun to place a bet, gambling can also be a dangerous addiction for some. “This is a difficult period for a...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 20 percent of American adults expected to bet on Chiefs vs. Eagles, according to survey
A record 50.4 million American adults, which breaks down to 20 percent -- roughly one in five -- will bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Those adults are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Sporting News
Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Odds for Fox's broadcast, including celebrity sightings, Joe Biden, Donna Kelce & Philly cheesesteak
Everything is bigger when it comes to the Super Bowl, including the broadcast, which was watched by over 100 million people last year — over 200 million if you account for group settings. With so many viewers expected to tune into NBC for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, it makes sense that sportsbooks have opened up their menu of wagering options to include some prop bets on Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Joe Biden, and of course, the Philly cheesesteak.
Eagles fans planning menus ahead of Super Bowl 57
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide the price of snacks is up 22% since 2018.
newsnationnow.com
Legal sports betting booms in US ahead of Super Bowl
(NewsNation) — Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching and a lot is on the line for sports bettors, as gamblers in a number of states are going to be able to bet legally on the big game for the first time. The American Gaming Association (AGA) predicts that a...
Here's the record-breaking amount of bettors expected to wager on the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s going to be a record year of Super Bowl betting if new figures from the American Gaming Association turn out to be true. With the expansion of legal sports betting, they’ll likely be close. According to the AGA, 50.4 million American adults (20%) are expected to bet...
iheart.com
Oregon Lottery Draftkings Sportsbook Offering Super Bowl Prop Bets
With more than 890 betting options for this weekend’s Super Bowl, fans can get in on the action through Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings Sportsbook. Player betting options range from who wins the coin toss to whether there’s a scorigami (a score that’s never happened before). These “prop bets” add fun to the big game experience. Some examples of the prop bets being offered this year include:
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Texas: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, customer promos
There was progress this week as lawmakers continue the push to legalize Texas sports betting. Legislators debuted new bills that would legalize Texas mobile sports betting in the Lone Star State and keep in-person sports betting off the table, a sticking point when sports betting in Texas failed to be legalized in 2021. Thanks to the bills having backs from both sides of the aisle, there is renewed hope that Texas sportsbooks could become a reality in the foreseeable future.
