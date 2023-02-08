Read full article on original website
NME
This ‘Simpsons’ episode has been pulled from streaming in Hong Kong
An episode of The Simpsons has been removed from Disney‘s streaming platform in Hong Kong. The Financial Times reports that a scene in the second episode of the long-running show’s latest season sees Marge Simpson watch an exercise video that mentions “forced labor camps”. The virtual...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
What Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Feb. 6, 2023
A guide to what shows are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max the week of Feb. 6, 2023.
franknez.com
Disney Lays Off 7,000 as Streaming Services Tank
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Sequels for ‘Toy Story’ and 2 Other Major Disney Movies Are in the Works
If you love Disney movies it’s time to get EXCITED!. Various new Disney movies are coming out soon or are already in the works at Disney including a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, a Peter Pan and Wendy film for Disney+, and a new animated movie called Wish. But now we’ve got even more MASSIVE Disney movie news!
BBC
Disney says Toy Story and Frozen sequels on the way as streaming numbers fall
Disney chief executive Bob Iger has announced sequels for Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia as he detailed plans to turn around its streaming business. Mr Iger said that Disney's animation studio has sequels "in the works". Meanwhile, the firm revealed its first fall in subscriber numbers since its Disney+ streaming...
Colman Domingo to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘The Madness’
Netflix has ordered the limited series “The Madness” with Colman Domingo set to star, Variety has learned. “The Madness,” which will consist of eight episodes, is described as a conspiracy thriller. It centers on “media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo), who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.” “‘The Madness’ is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its...
Disney CEO announces forthcoming 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' sequels, new 'Avatar' attraction for Disney Parks
In an earnings call on Wednesday, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger outlined a reorganization that will result in 7,000 employees being laid off. That said, for Disney fans there was some good news: Iger noted that sequels to some of its biggest hits, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, are in the works. It wasn't stated if the original voice cast would return for the projects, which would be the fifth Toy Story adventure, the third Frozen film and the second movie spun from the Zootopia universe. Further, with Avatar: The Way of Water still making a splash at the box office, Iger teased an "exciting Avatar experience" bound for the Disneyland resort; Pandora — World of Avatar opened at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2017. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Disney CEO Bob Iger says new 'Frozen,' 'Toy Story' and 'Zootopia' sequels are in the works
As a new organizational structure is underway at The Walt Disney Co., CEO Bob Iger said some of your favorite Disney characters are returning to the big screen.
Disney+ Loses 2.4 Million Subscribers Under Bob Iger’s Leadership
Disney+ has hit a rough spot. The streamer reported that it lost 2.4 million subscribers since its fourth quarter, which covers the last three months of 2022 – bringing the streamer’s total number of subscribers to roughly 161.8 million. The news was announced prior to today’s earnings call with the streaming giant.
A.V. Club
Disney announces Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia2, and 7,000 layoffs
The dream factory known as Disney is making its dreams of fiscal responsibility a reality by laying off swaths of its workforce and doubling down on sequels. Per Variety, during the company’s year-end earnings call this morning, newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced he’s cutting 7,000 employees in hopes of finding $5 billion in savings. He also announced that the company would be dumping another round of necessary installments to the Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia franchises on our laps. Aside from the depressing news that Disney would, once again, test fate and make another Toy Story, the company is also bringing Avatar rides and experiences to Disneyland in California.
Citrus County Chronicle
China says refused US call because atmosphere not 'proper'
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange. The U.S. action had “seriously violated international...
Dana Walden & Alan Bergman To Oversee New Disney Entertainment Unit
Disney is moving back closer to how things used to be run on the content side with the creation of a new Disney Entertainment unit that will encompass TV and film. This new corporate division, which will sit separate to ESPN and the Parks, Experiences & Products unit, will be led by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman. Related Story Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says Related Story Disney Sets Date For Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Proxy Fight Related Story Florida Lawmakers Unveil Plan For State Control Of Walt Disney World Special...
