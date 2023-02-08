ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WMDT.com

Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School

WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WESTOVER, MD
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit ends in Newport News with 4 in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two juveniles have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon through two jurisdictions, Newport News Police said. At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit that started in another city, according to police, and when the […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WGMD Radio

Ocean Pines Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

An investigation by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team led to the arrest of an Ocean Pines man. Officials went into a home on Ocean Parkway with a search and seizure warrant Friday. They located about 756 grams of marijuana, 9 regulated firearms – 3 of them converted to full automatic, several loaded high capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia for processing cocaine. Deputies arrested 43 year old Tromaine Briddell who is charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Briddell is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.
OCEAN PINES, MD
FOX 28 Spokane

Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
850wftl.com

6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police say Williamsburg teen has been found

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police said Wednesday evening that a missing teen had been found and is no longer in danger. The department said it was “grateful for the rapid community outreach” as they searched for 16-year-old Blake Edward Harding. James City County Police...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

