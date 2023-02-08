Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Four Saxis men and Parksley resident indicted for obtaining money by false pretenses
Four Saxis Island men and a Parksley resident were indicted this week by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Details of the alleged incidents were not disclosed in court documents and the ages of the accused were not available. Each case involved $1,000 or more, according to the file.
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
2 juveniles, 2 adults in custody after police chase ends in Newport News
Two juveniles and two adults are in custody after a chase involving police ended in Newport News. Officers were "dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit which originated in another jurisdiction."
Police pursuit ends in Newport News with 4 in custody
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two juveniles have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon through two jurisdictions, Newport News Police said. At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit that started in another city, according to police, and when the […]
Police identify 26-year-old victim in Newport News homicide
Police have identified Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, of Newport News, as the woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday after a welfare check.
Woman killed in shooting on Aluminum Avenue in Hampton: Police
Around 7:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Newport News apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment near the Newsome Park area of Newport News Tuesday afternoon, police said. A homicide investigation began when officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, which is right off Roanoke Avenue, after a welfare check was requested.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive
At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Missing 63-year-old woman in Newport News found safe
According to police, 63-year-old Phillippe Bailey was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1:55 p.m. after leaving the Newport News Police Headquarters.
WGMD Radio
Ocean Pines Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses
An investigation by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team led to the arrest of an Ocean Pines man. Officials went into a home on Ocean Parkway with a search and seizure warrant Friday. They located about 756 grams of marijuana, 9 regulated firearms – 3 of them converted to full automatic, several loaded high capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia for processing cocaine. Deputies arrested 43 year old Tromaine Briddell who is charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Briddell is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
FOX 28 Spokane
Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
1 dead following car crash on I-664 in Hampton
Authorities say the passenger, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Alvin Lamar Emanuel Banks of Suffolk, died upon impact. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
850wftl.com
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer
(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
'Reckless conduct' | Documents shed new light on Richneck Elementary shooter
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner and her attorney Diane Toscano notified the Newport News School Division of their intent to sue. Zwerner was shot by one of her students on January 6. Two other Richneck parents intend to sue the division as well, based...
WAVY News 10
Police say Williamsburg teen has been found
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police said Wednesday evening that a missing teen had been found and is no longer in danger. The department said it was “grateful for the rapid community outreach” as they searched for 16-year-old Blake Edward Harding. James City County Police...
WAVY News 10
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators’ alleged “failure to act” and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January. First grade teache, Abby Zwerner was seriously injured when her student shot her...
Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart
Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.
