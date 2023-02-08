ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University

The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
HAMPTON, VA
Hotel Coming to Salisbury Parking Lot

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel. "Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.
SALISBURY, MD
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School

WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WESTOVER, MD
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Barry Henderson Parks of Parksley

Barry Henderson Parks, 75, of Parksley, VA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation in Parksley. Born September 11, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Clifton Henderson Parks and Eva Pruitt Parks. Barry lived in Parksley most of his life and...
PARKSLEY, VA
Miss Cordelia Staten

Funeral services for Miss Cordelia Staten will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Cornish Celebration of Life Center in Exmore Friday from 5 until 7 PM. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
CAPEVILLE, VA
George Garrison, Jr.

Service for George Garrison, Jr. of Exmore will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held February 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
EXMORE, VA
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
SALISBURY, MD

