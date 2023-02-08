SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel. "Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO