Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Parents at Virginia school where 6-year-old boy shot teacher prepare to sue
The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system.
Hotel Coming to Salisbury Parking Lot
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel. "Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.
Bill to designate Chincoteague Ponies as Virginia’s official pony passes General Assembly
A bill that would designate the Chincoteague Pony as the official pony of the Commonwealth has cleared the Republican controlled Virginia House of Delegates and the Democrat controlled Senate. On Monday, the lower chamber overwhelmingly passed the designation on a 93-7 vote. The Senate version, SB 1478, sponsored by Senator...
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
Four Saxis men and Parksley resident indicted for obtaining money by false pretenses
Four Saxis Island men and a Parksley resident were indicted this week by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Details of the alleged incidents were not disclosed in court documents and the ages of the accused were not available. Each case involved $1,000 or more, according to the file.
2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled, organizers say
The Pungo Strawberry Festival will not be held in 2023. Officials were not able to secure land use agreements needed for parking, festival organizers confirmed to News 3.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer
(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
Virginia Teacher Sent Emails Showing Behavioral Problems Of 6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Her
Teacher Abby Zwerner has sent emails that showed behavioral problems of the 6-year-old student who had shot her in Virginia. Zwerner reportedly warned school administrators about the student, but they have not taken any action. Classes at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia have reportedly resumed for a week...
Barry Henderson Parks of Parksley
Barry Henderson Parks, 75, of Parksley, VA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation in Parksley. Born September 11, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Clifton Henderson Parks and Eva Pruitt Parks. Barry lived in Parksley most of his life and...
‘Why Isn’t My Mom Here?’ Family Wants Answers Months After Virginia Mother Disappears
A 25-year-old mother last texted relatives on Sept. 13 to say she planned to travel with her truck-driving friend who died in a horrific crash in North Carolina — but only one body was reportedly found in crash. The loved ones of a missing woman from Virginia’s rural Eastern...
Missing 63-year-old woman in Newport News found safe
According to police, 63-year-old Phillippe Bailey was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1:55 p.m. after leaving the Newport News Police Headquarters.
Miss Cordelia Staten
Funeral services for Miss Cordelia Staten will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Cornish Celebration of Life Center in Exmore Friday from 5 until 7 PM. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Coastal Eastern Shore gets 2.6 magnitude earthquake
The northern part of Virginia's Eastern Shore was hit with a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
George Garrison, Jr.
Service for George Garrison, Jr. of Exmore will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held February 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
