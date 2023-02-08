Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St....

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO