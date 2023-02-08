ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals

Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Orioles ownership is in the news again

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Even as the Orioles enter a (hopefully) successful new era of winning baseball, positioned for perennial contention thanks to a robust farm system and canny front office, there’s one lingering issue that continues to give fans pause: O’s ownership. It’s been a rough offseason...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings

Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy