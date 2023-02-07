ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

satnews.com

U.S. Navy contracts Curtiss-Wright for MOSA IFF radar system computer modules

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract in excess of $8.7 million by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division to supply the company’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) based, single board computer (SBC) technology in support of the AN/UPX-24(V) identification friend or foe (IFF) processor sets.
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor

Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use

Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.

