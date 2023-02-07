Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
U.S. Navy contracts Curtiss-Wright for MOSA IFF radar system computer modules
Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract in excess of $8.7 million by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division to supply the company’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) based, single board computer (SBC) technology in support of the AN/UPX-24(V) identification friend or foe (IFF) processor sets.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
News4Jax.com
Experienced pilot calls size of unknown object flying over Alaska coast ‘unusual’
For the second time in less than a week, United States fighter jets have shot down an object illegally flying within U.S. airspace. White House officials said Friday that the aircraft was flying over Alaska, posing a threat to other aircraft. While officials are only identifying the object shot down...
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Business Insider
The US Air Force's newest fighter jet just showed off a new way to fire missiles
The US Air Force recently announced that, on November 29, 2022, the two F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets delivered to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, launched air-to-air missiles for the first time from their new outer wing weapon stations. According to the press release, the 96th Test Wing's pilots fired...
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor
Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
theaviationgeekclub.com
Two little Dents placed on the Nose of the Blackbird prevented Surface-to-air Missiles from Scoring any Hit on the SR-71. Here’s how.
They aren’t dents, they were put there on purpose for the more advanced ECM systems the SR-71 Blackbird got in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence in some of the world’s most hostile environments. Throughout its nearly 24-year...
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use
Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
Business Insider
Why China's and Russia's 5th-generation stealth jets don't quite live up to the hype, according to a former US Navy pilot
Russia and China have both recently debuted new jets they say are fifth-generation fighters. Those jets have advanced features but aren't quite as advanced as US stealth jets, a former Navy pilot says. "I have too many questions on their stealth capabilities," the former pilot said in a Quora post.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Comments / 2