Shawnee, KS

tourcounsel.com

Crown Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

Crown Center is a shopping center and neighborhood located near Downtown Kansas City, Missouri between Gillham Road and Main Street to the east and west, and between OK/E 22nd St and E 27th St to the north and south. The shopping center is anchored by Halls, a department store which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas

Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
MISSION, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation

A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

