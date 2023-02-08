Read full article on original website
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
Historic home near Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art catches fire
Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire. No injuries were reported.
tourcounsel.com
Crown Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
Crown Center is a shopping center and neighborhood located near Downtown Kansas City, Missouri between Gillham Road and Main Street to the east and west, and between OK/E 22nd St and E 27th St to the north and south. The shopping center is anchored by Halls, a department store which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.
tourcounsel.com
The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas
The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
Kansas City police say missing 38-year-old man located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports Erik Owens has been located and is safe.
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
3 stabbed, 1 shot Wednesday night at Riverside apartment building
Police in Riverside say three people were stabbed and a fourth shot in an altercation Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
New Riverside Red X building opening later this month
The new building for Riverside, Missouri's Red X store will be open for business on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
KMZU
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
tourcounsel.com
Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas
Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
KMBC.com
Widespread snow surprises overnight, slick road conditions and closings reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t have to be on the roads Thursday morning, officials urge you to stay home. A surprise snowstorm overnight created slick, hazardous road conditions across the Kansas City area and spawned dozens of closings and thousands of power outages. Temperatures cooled more...
bluevalleypost.com
Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation
A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
