Mount Vernon, NY

Father of Kayla Green speaks out for first time as Mount Vernon cheerleaders ready for nationals

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

For the first time since his daughter's death in April, we're hearing from the father of Kayla Green.

Marlan Green spoke with News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer before the cheer team his daughter captained heads to nationals for the first time in program history.

The Mount Vernon Knights Varsity and JV cheer teams leave Thursday for Orlando.

Green says his15-year-old daughter, who was stabbed to death, should be going, too - but he's proud of her team.

"She's gonna be there in spirit. She wouldn't miss it for nothing," he says.

The Mount Vernon Knights are not the only team from our area headed down to Florida.

There are at least 11 schools from across the Hudson Valley that will be there.

News 12 is following the team to Florida to see them honor Kayla at nationals.

QUEENS, NY
