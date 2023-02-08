Ex-Twitter execs to face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden
By By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
1 day ago
House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president's son. A congressional hearing Wednesday will fulfill a GOP promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias…
Biden, who has struggled for weeks to contain the fallout surrounding the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, must have sighed with relief when Pence announced classified documents were also found at his home in Indiana, writes Julian Zelizer.
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe.
In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
“Let’s treat each other with respect.”
That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.”
Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Former Twitter executives told a Republican-led U.S. House committee on Wednesday that they made a mistake by blocking tweets about a laptop said to belong to President Joe Biden's son Hunter but said government officials were not involved.
During a Wednesday interview with PBS, President Joe Biden dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Outnumbered had a rousing debate on Thursday as the panel collided over Hunter Biden, the evidence against him, and whether the president’s son is resonating with the public as a political issue. The panel was discussing the aftermath of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing about Twitter’s alleged censorship of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
President Biden avoided talking about some major topics during his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. Here are five things Biden didn’t include in his speech. Student loan forgiveness Biden didn’t explicitly mention his student loan forgiveness plan, which is held up in the courts because of multiple legal […]
Comments / 0