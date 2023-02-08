ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Twitter execs to face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden

By By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
 1 day ago

House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president's son. A congressional hearing Wednesday will fulfill a GOP promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias…

