ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Republican Hecklers Are ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Jeffries Says

Republicans who booed and yelled at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday—despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) empty promises that they would follow a “code of ethics”—are “unfit” to be in Congress, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said. “President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries wrote on Twitter. “And his dignity presented a stark contrast with the right-wing extremists who are unfit to serve.” Among the most voracious hecklers was far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who yelled “liar” as Biden accused some Republicans of wanting to gut Social Security and Medicare. McCarthy could be seen at some points trying to shush his Republican members. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) screamed “it’s your fault” at Biden after the president mentioned fentanyl deaths.Read it at The Hill
Axios

GOP infuriates Dems by erasing key investigation panels

House Republicans have angered Democrats by disbanding subcommittees aimed at protecting civil rights and the environment, while focusing others on investigating the Biden administration. Why it matters: Democrats say Republicans are ignoring social and environmental crises in their zeal to target Biden — though it's not unusual for a new...
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy