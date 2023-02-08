Read full article on original website
Jim Carrey Just Listed His $29 Million Ranch-Style LA Manse for the First Time in 30 Years
No, this is not a joke. The longtime Los Angeles home of actor, artist and all-around funnyman Jim Carrey is up for grabs. The comedy legend is parting ways with his Hollywood hideaway after nearly three decades of ownership; now, the two-acre spread can be yours for a cool $28.9 million. The ranch-style residence in Brentwood offers up five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 12,000 square feet of living space. Plus, the grassy grounds aren’t too shabby either—complete with a north-south tennis court and a rock-lined waterfall swimming pool and spa. He told The Wall Street Journal the pad has served as “a place of...
Apartment Therapy
Michael Imperioli’s NYC Apartment Has Serious “White Lotus” Vibes (and It Actually Used to Be a Hotel)
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
House of the Dragon IRL? This $22 Million Beverly Hills Manse Comes With Its Own Iron Throne
Searching for your own King’s Landing? One Los Angeles listing may be for you. Last October, Robert and Krystal Rivani began renting out their Beverly Hills mansion, with decor best described as a Game of Thrones meets Harry Potter, for $150,000 a month. It took several years and roughly $4 million to transform the home into the whimsical estate it is today. But now the manse, located at 9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, is listed for $22 million, and its current form is ideal for anyone who’d enjoy living like medieval royalty. The property sits on 1.7 acres, and its main abode spans...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'
Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!
The Today co-anchor's recently renovated full-floor loft features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a home office Savannah Guthrie is putting her Tribeca loft on the market. The Today show co-anchor and her husband, Michael Feldman, have listed their four-bedroom, four-bathroom, nearly 3,800-square-foot New York City home for $7.1 million. Property records show that the couple purchased the home in June 2017 for slightly more than they've listed it for: $7, 114, 294, meaning they stand to lose just over $100K on the deal if it sells for the listing...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather
Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.
ETOnline.com
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Wait until you see inside this $80M mansion for sale in Manhattan
An architectural masterpiece full of opulent details within its 20,000 square feet just went on the market on the Upper East Side—for $80,000,000. Yes, you read that right: $80 million. A listing for The Benjamin N. Duke House, located at 1009 Fifth Avenue across from the Metropolitan Museum of...
‘Flashy’ Corey Gamble has taken a style ‘step up’ since Kanye West left Kardashian family but it’s a ‘little too much’
COREY Gamble is using fashion to boost his profile in the Kardashian empire, especially since Kanye West's exit, a stylist has claimed. But she thinks the former talent manager's poor taste and fixation on silk won't help him make the cut. For many Kardashian fans, Corey Gamble has lived in...
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
investing.com
Ukrainian family of cinematographer sue Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting
(Reuters) -The Ukrainian parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins filed a civil lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others over the cinematographer's 2021 death in New Mexico during the filming of the Western "Rust," the family's lawyer said on Thursday. The announcement comes after a Santa Fe prosecutor on Jan....
News Channel Nebraska
Vanessa Hudgens shows off engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens is officially a fiancée and offered a glimpse of her engagement ring from Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker for the first time on Instagram on Thursday. News that Hudgens and Tucker were reportedly engaged began circulating last week, but the couple confirmed the news via the...
News Channel Nebraska
Bob Iger wins again. Activist shareholder stands down in Disney board battle
In Bob we trust, Wall Street said Thursday. After reporting a multibillion cost-cutting initiative that sent Disney shares surging, CEO Bob Iger gained a key battle against activist shareholder Nelson Peltz. Peltz, who demanded changes at Disney and a seat on the company's board, declared defeat after Iger announced many...
Halyna Hutchins’ Family Files New Suit Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin is facing another lawsuit in connection with his role in the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, this time from her parents and sister, lawyers for the family said on Thursday. Rust Movie Productions and other production companies — including El Dorado Pictures, Thomasville Pictures, Brittany House Pictures and Short Porch Pictures — involved with the low-budget Western were also named in the complaint in addition to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, props master Sarah Zachry and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney. In October, Hutchins’ husband and son settled a wrongful...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Bankruptcy
90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates declared bankruptcy one year before making controversial comments about her pension, InTouch Weekly reported. A bankruptcy filing obtained by InTouch shows Gates, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities totaling $224,584, as detailed in the papers submitted in New York state on Jan. 22, 2022. According to her income statement, she earns $4,717 monthly, while her expenses total $6,017. In the documents, Gates states that her debt is primarily consumer and lists $63,346 in student loan debt. Her financial troubles occurred one year before she was featured on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates was met with opposition when she told her friends in the TLC premiere episode on Jan. 29 that she was quitting her job as a history teacher in New York City and moving to Geronimo's home country, the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, but Gates pointed out that if she stayed in her teaching job for one more year, her pension would increase by $15,000. However, Gates made it clear that she was not concerned about her financial situation. "An extra $15,000 a year when I'm 63 isn't gonna be that meaningful to me," the reality star said. "And that's the only place he can be with me now is there [in the D.R.]."
