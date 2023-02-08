90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates declared bankruptcy one year before making controversial comments about her pension, InTouch Weekly reported. A bankruptcy filing obtained by InTouch shows Gates, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities totaling $224,584, as detailed in the papers submitted in New York state on Jan. 22, 2022. According to her income statement, she earns $4,717 monthly, while her expenses total $6,017. In the documents, Gates states that her debt is primarily consumer and lists $63,346 in student loan debt. Her financial troubles occurred one year before she was featured on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates was met with opposition when she told her friends in the TLC premiere episode on Jan. 29 that she was quitting her job as a history teacher in New York City and moving to Geronimo's home country, the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, but Gates pointed out that if she stayed in her teaching job for one more year, her pension would increase by $15,000. However, Gates made it clear that she was not concerned about her financial situation. "An extra $15,000 a year when I'm 63 isn't gonna be that meaningful to me," the reality star said. "And that's the only place he can be with me now is there [in the D.R.]."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO