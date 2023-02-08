“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

2 DAYS AGO