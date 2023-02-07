Read full article on original website
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
Stearns County Acquiring Cold Spring Property for New Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is moving forward with plans to create a new park south of Cold Spring after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency. The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council is granting the county $1.9-million to help buy 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.
TESTIFY Photo Gallery Displayed At Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library will be home to a meaningful photo exhibit. TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today, is an exhibit of art and artifacts from The Diane and Alan Page Collection. Selections from the family's extraordinary collection will be on display at the...
New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program. The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night. The request is to complete the 2nd phase of...
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon
Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Four Local Spellers Advance to State Spelling Bee
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Forty-three 5th through 8th grade central Minnesota students put their spelling skills to the test. The Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell. Students competed in either the morning or afternoon session for a chance to move on...
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder
It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.
Minnesota Viking Surprises 8-Year-Old With Tickets To The Super Bowl
Devin Dee, an 8-year-old boy from St. Louis Park, is a kid that has overcome incredible obstacles in his life; including having a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, or ODD, that affects the way he reacts to daily situations. Mark says his great, great-nephew is very athletic and has recently...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
