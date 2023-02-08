ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Commanders free agents in 2023

By Bryan Manning
 1 day ago
The upcoming offseason is a big one for Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. In his first three seasons as Washington’s head coach, Rivera has recorded seven, seven and eight wins. And, despite Martin Mayhew holding the general manager title, Rivera is the head of all football operations.

Adding to the pressure for Rivera is the team’s current ownership situation. The Commanders are for sale, but not much is known about whether the Snyder family plans to sell part or all of the franchise. The expectation is the entire team is up for sale, and things could be wrapped up by the owner’s meetings next month.

What happens with Washington’s free agents in the meantime?

Free agency begins in just over a month. You can begin applying franchise tags to players later this month. As of now, the Commanders have $8.4 million in cap space for 2023. Once Washington releases quarterback Carson Wentz, it will add over $26 million. There are other moves the Commanders can make to create additional room.

We predict whether these Commanders free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency

DT Daron Payne

Washington Commanders lineman Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question isn’t if Daron Payne will be back in 2023. It’s will Payne be back on the franchise tag? The NFL has set the value of the franchise tag for Payne’s position at over $18 million in 2023. If Payne hits the open market, he’ll get a massive deal from someone. While the Commanders want to re-sign him, it’s not going to be easy.

Prediction: STAY [on franchise tag]

QB Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Commanders want to retain Heinicke as the backup/mentor to Sam Howell. Washington will check the availability of other veteran quarterbacks, but there will be consideration into keeping Heinicke. How much does Heinicke make as a backup somewhere else? That’s the key. The Commanders will have a price for Heinicke, but he could get more elsewhere. Washington will have a different veteran quarterback in 2023.

Prediction: GO

G/C Wes Schweitzer

Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer (71). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Over the first two years of his three-year contract, Wes Schweitzer was an integral part of Washington’s overachieving offensive line. Schweitzer started mostly at guard and filled in some at center. In 2023, it was more of the same until an injury cost him a good portion of his season. The Commanders heed plenty of help on the offensive line. Schweitzer should be retained as a depth piece who can start. However, he shouldn’t be re-signed to be the starter.

Prediction: STAY

G Trai Turner

Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rivera signed his former Pro Bowl guard with Carolina, hoping to squeeze another year out of Turner. That didn’t happen. While he settled down later in the season, Turner was mostly bad for Washington in 2022. He isn’t coming back.

Prediction: GO

G Wes Martin

Washington Football Team offensive guard Wes Martin. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The former 2019 fourth-round pick by Washington began the season with the Jaguars and ended it with the Commanders. Despite Washington’s offensive line struggles, Martin was a non-factor in the rotation.

Prediction: GO

C Nick Martin

Washington Commanders center Nick Martin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Martin signed ahead of Week 4 after Schweitzer was placed on injured reserve. Starting center Chase Roullier went down in Week 2, leaving Schweitzer as the starting center. Martin started a few games until Tyler Larsen’s return from injury. Martin was not good for Washington.

Prediction: GO

C Tyler Larsen

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Larsen is a good, reliable player to have as a backup center. If the starter misses time, Larsen can plug in and play. He’s a good run blocker and solid in pass protection. When he was injured late in the season, Washington’s offensive line never recovered. During his return to the lineup, the Commanders played their best football of the season. Much like Roullier, Larsen has had two significant leg injuries end his last two seasons prematurely. He will be 32 when the season begins. That’s not ideal for a backup center. Combined with his recent injuries, it’s difficult to see Washington bringing him back.

Prediction: GO

WR Cam Sims

Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) runs with the ball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Sims seemingly always returns to Washington. He’s one of those unsung guys who always delivers when his number is called. When it appeared he’d leave the last offseason; the Commanders re-signed him. Sims is an excellent payer on special teams and catches everything in his limited opportunities. He’s a key player who is beloved by teammates and coaches.

Prediction: STAY

DE Efe Obada

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

No one thought much of it when the Commanders signed veteran defensive end Efe Obada to a one-year contract. Washington wanted veteran leadership from Obada and to spell its edge rushers. Obada provided depth inside and outside and had his second-best NFL season with four sacks in 2022. He belongs back for 2023.

Prediction: STAY

LB Cole Holcomb

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Holcomb was having a solid season as Washington’s mike linebacker before a foot injury ended his season after Week 7. Holcomb isn’t an All-Pro, but he’s steady, smart, athletic and improving. Washington isn’t going to sign him to a multi-year deal coming off an injury, but perhaps it would be beneficial for both sides to agree to a one-year deal for Holcomb to re-establish some value.

Prediction: STAY

RB Jonathan Williams

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (UFA). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Commanders appear set with their top three running backs in Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. However, Gibson is entering a contract year in 2023 and McKissic’s future is uncertain after dealing with a nagging neck injury. Don’t be shocked if Washington drafts a back, but Williams played well in every opportunity he received. A short-term deal for the veteran makes sense for both sides.

Prediction: STAY

CB Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders vs. the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Can we please put some respect on Danny Johnson’s name? Every year, Washington seemingly discards Johnson, and he ends up on the practice squad. And, like clockwork, he is back on the active roster, helping the defense during the second half of the season. He is also terrific on special teams. Washington needs a starting-level cornerback to pair with Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller. But the Commanders also need depth. Johnson brings experienced depth who can play inside or outside. He belongs on the roster.

Prediction: STAY

S Jeremy Reaves

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There’s some confusion regarding Reaves. Over the Cap lists him as a restricted free agent, while Spotrac identifies him as unrestricted. The All-Pro special-teamer’s path is similar to Johnson’s. Reaves finally made the roster out of training camp last season and became the top special-teams player in the NFL. He also provides excellent depth at safety, starting games late in the season and playing well. Regardless of his free-agent status, Reaves will be back. He’s a valuable member of this roster.

Prediction: STAY

LB Jon Bostic

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Bostic was brought back in 2022 due to Washington’s injuries at linebacker. The Commanders need to invest in another young linebacker. Bostic will not be back unless he’s a member of the coaching staff.

Prediction: GO

LB David Mayo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles from Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

David Mayo is another valuable player on special teams. He can also help the defense in a pinch. He knows where to line everyone up. However, he can’t be starting multiple games for the Commanders. As a veteran reserve, Mayo has value, so another one-year contract appears in the cards for him.

Prediction: STAY

LB Nate Gerry

Washington Commanders linebacker Nate Gerry (59) returns a fumble as Carolina Panthers Charleston Rambo (85). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Gerry was signed last summer due to the lack of depth at linebacker. He was back and forth between the waiver wire, the practice squad and the active roster. Expect the Commanders to look to some of their young linebackers, like Khaleke Hudson, Milo Eifler and De’Jon Harris, to provide depth.

Prediction: GO

