Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO