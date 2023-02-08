Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Why Donnie Wahlberg Is Often The Only Blue Bloods Cast Member Really Eating In Those Infamous Family Dinner Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg has a spot-on take about those Blue Bloods family dinner scenes.
SheKnows
James Corden Is Getting Ready for Another Big Change as He Lists His Opulent New England-Style Mansion for $22 Million – See Photos!
In April of last year, late night show host James Corden unexpectedly announced he would be leaving The Late Late Show after a more than eight-year tenure. According to a statement obtained by Deadline at the time, the British actor and host will be saying goodbye right before the summer of 2023.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Refused to Kiss Aly on Group Date, Reality Steve Says
ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 is here, and fans will see how Zach Shallcross’s season unfolds. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve show that some women are more forward than others when chasing Zach’s love. And spoilers note he doesn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the group date even when the audience cheers him on.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Jenny McCarthy Gives Fans a Glimpse of Bedroom Makeover for Donnie Wahlberg
The TV personality surprised her husband with a bold bedroom renovation.
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?
The Bachelor fans are eager to find out what happened to Genevie Mayo after she appeared to be wearing a sling during season 27. Monday evenings just got a lot more entertaining and romance-filled for ABC viewers as The Bachelor airs at 8/7c from January 23, 2023. Per the classic...
Daily Beast
‘Abbott Elementary’ Finally Dropped a Romantic Bombshell in Its Valentine’s Day Episode
Abbott Elementary returned from winter hiatus Wednesday night to drop one of the biggest episodes of the season so far. It’s Valentine’s Day in the Abbott world, and love is finally in the air between—you guessed it—Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Fun fact: The episode is Season 2, Episode 14. Get it? Like the date of Valentine’s Day, 2/14.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kyung Baek won the first Physical 100 challenge despite having ‘numb’ arms
Kim Kyung Baek is one of the 100 contestants taking part in Netflix show Physical 100 in 2023. He is putting himself to the ultimate physical and mental test on the Netflix reality show in a bid to be crowned as having the best physique and win a cash prize of 300 million KRW – around $240,000.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Keeps This Franchise Hot
The Curious Caterer is faced with a new mystery to solve in Grilling Season. Nikki DeLoach (Five More Minutes: Moments Like These) and Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby) re-team to solve another murder mystery following the success of last year’s franchise-starter Dying for Chocolate. She’s a caterer, he’s actually a detective — can they work together to find the killer? Or is justice not on the menu?
digitalspy.com
EastEnders taken off air in latest scheduling changes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will not be airing this evening (February 8), as the show faces new scheduling changes. As we all know, EastEnders has been airing at 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening since last year, but unfortunately, tonight's slots is being taken up by BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
Who Plays Olivia on ‘Night Court’? Meet India de Beaufort
Night Court is one of the great ensemble comedies of sitcom history and NBC’s current revival is keeping the tradition alive. You’ve got Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch playing Judge Abby Stone, you’ve got the return of John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, the hilarious Lacretta as lovable goofball bailiff Gurgs, and Kapil Talwalkar as court clerk Neil. But this is a courtroom show, and no courtroom show is complete without a prosecutor — and that’s true even a comedic courtroom show.
‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals Who Should Play Trevor’s Brother & Hints At ‘More’ With Hetty (Exclusive)
After Trevor’s remains are found, his parents show up to walk the grounds of the haunted estate in the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Trevor discovers that his parents got divorced in the years after his disappearance, but they had problems long before Trevor died. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ghosts star Asher Grodman about peeling back more layers of Trevor.
You season 4 part 1 recap guide: All 5 episodes explained
Netflix’s hit thriller series You has finally returned, and not only are we meeting a whole new batch of characters this time around, but we’re also in a new location! As you might remember, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) faked his own death after murdering his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the season 3 finale. In the final moments of the season, we saw Joe jetting off to Paris, France to find the new object of his affection, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Comments / 0