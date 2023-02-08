ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts

EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor fans are eager to find out what happened to Genevie Mayo after she appeared to be wearing a sling during season 27. Monday evenings just got a lot more entertaining and romance-filled for ABC viewers as The Bachelor airs at 8/7c from January 23, 2023. Per the classic...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

‘Abbott Elementary’ Finally Dropped a Romantic Bombshell in Its Valentine’s Day Episode

Abbott Elementary returned from winter hiatus Wednesday night to drop one of the biggest episodes of the season so far. It’s Valentine’s Day in the Abbott world, and love is finally in the air between—you guessed it—Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Fun fact: The episode is Season 2, Episode 14. Get it? Like the date of Valentine’s Day, 2/14.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kyung Baek won the first Physical 100 challenge despite having ‘numb’ arms

Kim Kyung Baek is one of the 100 contestants taking part in Netflix show Physical 100 in 2023. He is putting himself to the ultimate physical and mental test on the Netflix reality show in a bid to be crowned as having the best physique and win a cash prize of 300 million KRW – around $240,000.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Keeps This Franchise Hot

The Curious Caterer is faced with a new mystery to solve in Grilling Season. Nikki DeLoach (Five More Minutes: Moments Like These) and Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby) re-team to solve another murder mystery following the success of last year’s franchise-starter Dying for Chocolate. She’s a caterer, he’s actually a detective — can they work together to find the killer? Or is justice not on the menu?
COLORADO STATE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders taken off air in latest scheduling changes

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will not be airing this evening (February 8), as the show faces new scheduling changes. As we all know, EastEnders has been airing at 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening since last year, but unfortunately, tonight's slots is being taken up by BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
Decider.com

Who Plays Olivia on ‘Night Court’? Meet India de Beaufort

Night Court is one of the great ensemble comedies of sitcom history and NBC’s current revival is keeping the tradition alive. You’ve got Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch playing Judge Abby Stone, you’ve got the return of John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, the hilarious Lacretta as lovable goofball bailiff Gurgs, and Kapil Talwalkar as court clerk Neil. But this is a courtroom show, and no courtroom show is complete without a prosecutor — and that’s true even a comedic courtroom show.
HollywoodLife

‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals Who Should Play Trevor’s Brother & Hints At ‘More’ With Hetty (Exclusive)

After Trevor’s remains are found, his parents show up to walk the grounds of the haunted estate in the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Trevor discovers that his parents got divorced in the years after his disappearance, but they had problems long before Trevor died. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ghosts star Asher Grodman about peeling back more layers of Trevor.
FanSided

You season 4 part 1 recap guide: All 5 episodes explained

Netflix’s hit thriller series You has finally returned, and not only are we meeting a whole new batch of characters this time around, but we’re also in a new location! As you might remember, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) faked his own death after murdering his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the season 3 finale. In the final moments of the season, we saw Joe jetting off to Paris, France to find the new object of his affection, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

Comments / 0

Community Policy