Jennifer Lopez Stuns Instagram Followers In A Black Bra And Leather Hotpants In Her Latest Photoshoot

By Maria Pierides
 1 day ago

Fresh from wowing fans with the sheer, bedazzled Valentino dress she wore to the Shotgun Wedding Hollywood premiere last month, Jennifer Lopez has returned with yet another spectacular look. And this time, she’s dressed head-to-toe in Stuart Vevers’ newest Coach collection, and making just as powerful a sartorial statement!

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shuts It Down In A Plunging Black Bodysuit With A High-Leg Cut

Coach

Jennifer Lopez Teams Bra And Leather Hotpants With Oversized Knit For Coach's Spring 2023 Ad Campaign

The Spring 2023 ad campaigns are finally starting to drop, and they've definitely been worth the wait! First, we had Emily Ratajkowski's insanely sexy Versace ad campaign , and now we have the 53-year-old Marry Me actress 's Coach offering, which seems to have blown fans away in equal measures!

Coach

Mrs Affleck shared a three-image "first look" carousel of images from the ad campaign with her 234M Instagram followers on January 30th. In the images, which have been expertly shot by Hanna Moon, the Coach global brand ambassador can be seen wearing her long brunette locks in a sweeping down do, with what look like curtain bangs falling gently on her face. Akin to Hailey Bieber, who has undoubtedly influenced a *lot* of hair transformations over the past few weeks, we predict that a fair share of people will be flocking to the salon (or trying an at-home DIY job) to try and copy J-Lo's curtain bangs!

Coach

The Hustlers star was wearing a cream-colored oversized cable knit cardigan with subtle pink and blue detailing on it (a great piece to keep out the chill in the confusing winter to spring months, we must say!) with a black bra and leather hotpants underneath, finished off with a white pair of the brand's popular Kellie mules. Two very different looks rolled into one – and we're obsessed!

Coach

More Coach Spring 2023 Ad Campaign Images

As well as the striking images J-Lo herself shared, Coach also treated fans to some more ad campaign shots, including one featuring the singer standing on the arms of a leather chair, wearing a matching dark gray coat and hotpants, a baseball hat, high-top sneakers, and a white Tabby 26 bag. Jenny from the Block has once again nailed the casual cool aesthetic, and we want to copy this whole look immediately!

