This Is Why You Should Avoid Processed Meat & Fried Foods To Reduce The Likelihood Of Age-Related Beauty Issues

By Lisa Cupido
 1 day ago

We’ve been the same saying for years, for good reason: beauty really does start from within. And when we’re talking about skin, that message is especially accurate. Along with lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and sleeping enough, the amount of water you drink and the balance of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that you consume can have a direct impact on the state of your skin. While you’re shopping for great skincare, don’t forget to make a pitstop at the grocery store to stock up on fruits, veggies, and unprocessed sources of protein. And, as you pass tempting aisles with processed foods , keep in mind that many experts agree that one processed food can actually increase the likelihood of age-related beauty issues. Here are the details you need to know.

What processed foods can increase age-related beauty issues?

There are a few processed foods that experts say are best to avoid (no matter your age, but especially if you’re concerned about age-related beauty issues). Refined sugar, for example, is always best kept to a minimum in any diet, as are foods like processed pasta and white breads. But there are two types of processed foods that Lisa Young , PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim , nutritionist in private practice, and adjunct professor of nutrition at NYU, says stand out as among the worst for your health AND beauty goals.

If you’ve noticed that every time you slip bacon into your sandwich you wake up the following day with a puffy under-eye area, it may not be a coincidence. “Processed meats contain a high amount of sodium and nitrates,” Young said. “Sodium and nitrates have been said to cause puffiness and inflammation.”


Consider it a double whammy if you fry bacon and other meats, because fried foods are also best to avoid, according to Young. “When food is fried it releases free radicals that can cause damage to the skin and also causes our skin to lose elasticity,” Young said. “Fried foods also contain hydrogenated fat which is highly processed.”


The reason these foods are known to make individuals age faster is because they are loaded with high inflammatory properties and they lack fiber and antioxidants, Young added.

What are some foods that you should eat instead to promote younger-looking skin?


You may be swapping processed meats and fried foods with grilled and roasted meat and potatoes, but what other foods should you consider incorporating into your diet if you want to maintain a healthy and youthful complexion? Young recommends focusing on these four nutrients:


• Antioxidants: “Antioxidants are so important and essential for protecting our body against free radicals,” Young said. Plant focused foods containing antioxidants include blueberries, broccoli, spinach, carrots, and potatoes.


• Omega 3 fatty acids (some sources are salmon, herring, mackerel, walnuts, chia seeds): “This is essential for skin health as it reduces inflammation in our skin,” Young said.


• Vitamin E (Some sources are fatty fish, avocado, almonds, and sunflower oil): Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects our skin from oxidative damaged and is essential to beautiful skin, according to Young.


• Vitamin C (some sources are broccoli, sweet potatoes, oranges, strawberries, blueberries): Last but not least, vitamin C helps our skin produce collagen — and considering how collagen and elastin are building blocks of youthful, supple skin, you’ll want to include these foods in your daily diet.


Creams and serums are lovely, but for truly radiant skin that emits warmth from the inside out, these simple tips will help you avoid aging foods and replace them with foods that can promote a more youthful complexion.

