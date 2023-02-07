SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team returned to action at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center for a match against the Denver Pioneers. After securing the doubles point the women dominated singles for final score 5-2. "Gritty win against a good Denver team," said head coach Ric Morterra. "I was really proud of how the team competed today and I thought there were several highlights across the board. Samantha (Horwood) did a great job of making adjustments after the first set to ultimately set up the clinch. It was awesome to see Tattini executing at a high level again and Anastasia played a really clean match. The freshmen's impact continues to be felt and they are continuing to grow and improve. Townsend is getting closer to the level she expects of herself and today was a positive step in the right direction. I thought it was a great atmosphere out there and everyone had a hand in that. We are looking forward to getting preparations underway for Indiana."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO