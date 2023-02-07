Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
utahutes.com
Utah Women Down Denver 5-2
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis team returned to action at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center for a match against the Denver Pioneers. After securing the doubles point the women dominated singles for final score 5-2. "Gritty win against a good Denver team," said head coach Ric Morterra. "I was really proud of how the team competed today and I thought there were several highlights across the board. Samantha (Horwood) did a great job of making adjustments after the first set to ultimately set up the clinch. It was awesome to see Tattini executing at a high level again and Anastasia played a really clean match. The freshmen's impact continues to be felt and they are continuing to grow and improve. Townsend is getting closer to the level she expects of herself and today was a positive step in the right direction. I thought it was a great atmosphere out there and everyone had a hand in that. We are looking forward to getting preparations underway for Indiana."
utahutes.com
Busy Weekend Lies Ahead for Women of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – Another busy weekend lies ahead for the Utah track & field team as the squad splits up to compete at three different meets across three different states. LIVE STREAM: https://bit.ly/3DUpiJP (FloTrack [$]) HUSKY CLASSIC. DATE: February 10-11 HOST: University of Washington. LOCATION: Dempsey Indoor. MEET...
utahutes.com
Utah set to host New Mexico
The Utes prepare to play their second match of the week against New Mexico this Friday, Feb. 10. The squad will play at home in the George S. Eccles Tennis Center beginning at 10 a.m. MT. Utah was originally scheduled for a doubleheader against Montana State but the Bobcats canceled due to injury related issues.
utahutes.com
Utah Continues Action with Denver Match Up
SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah women's tennis team will take on the Denver Pioneers at home Friday afternoon. The match will be a doubleheader with the men's tennis team with the men taking on New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. MATCH INFORMATION. Utah (5-2) vs. Denver (3-1) DATE...
utahutes.com
Utah Lacrosse Ready To Host Marquette Saturday In Rice-Eccles Stadium
The University of Utah Lacrosse team is set to play its first game of the season in Salt LAX City, hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will start at 12 p.m. MT. PREGAME TAILGATE. Utah will be hosting a pregame tailgate located...
utahutes.com
Vøllo, Hoffman Ski to Giant Slalom Podium at Eldora
NEDERLAND, Colo. – Utah's Madison Hoffman matched her top giant slalom finish as a Ute with a silver medal, while Gustav Vøllo and Wilhelm Normannseth finished 3-4 in the men's race as the Utah Ski Team began the alpine portion of the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Thursday at Eldora Mountain Resort. The CU Invitational concludes on Friday with one more giant slalom race.
utahutes.com
Vøllo and Normannseth Tab Top-Six in Giant Slalom at Eldora
NEDERLAND, Colo. – Gustav Vøllo of the Utah Ski Team narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish, while teammate Wilhelm Normannseth joined him in the top-six as the Utes raced in giant slalom on Wednesday at Eldora Mountain Resort. Today's race served as an extra NCAA qualifier...
