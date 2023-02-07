ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Head To The Davis Invitational This Weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The No. 19 ranked Spartans head to Davis, Calif. to compete at the UC Davis Invitational this Weekend. Hannah Henry recorded 20 saves last Sunday at the Stanford invitational. Lior Ben David was the leading scorer at the Cal Cup invitational scoring five goals. Olga Descalzi...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Millan Clinches 5-2 Dual Match Win over UC Davis

BOX SCORE (PDF) DAVIS, Calif. - Carolina Millan won 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 in her singles match to help clinch San José State's (2-3) 5-2 dual match win over UC Davis (1-5) from the Marya Welch Tennis Center in Davis, Calif. Thursday afternoon. Millan has six singles wins this...
DAVIS, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Gear Up for Rematch Against San Diego State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans women's basketball team (3-20, 1-11 MW) hosts San Diego State (19-7, 9-4 MW) on Saturday in a rematch from January 28 where the Aztecs knocked off SJSU 59-39 in southern California. The Spartans are coming off a hard-fought 59-57 to Colorado State on...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Air Force Friday Night In Historic Meet

Where Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif. Friday is a special meet for the San José State women's gymnastics program as the team hosts Air Force in an MPSF meet inside the Provident Credit Union beginning at 7:30 p.m. For the first time in school history and...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Back in New Mexico for Don Kirby Invitational

Location Albuquerque, N. M. | Albuquerque Convention Center. Broadcast & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Watch | Schedule. University of New Mexico, University of Nevada, Reno, Oregon State. Boston University, Boise State, Eastern Washington University,. UTEP, Sacramento State, Washington State,Western Colorado University,. UCLA, Northern Arizona University, Cal Poly SLO, Texas Tech,
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Play A Pair of Dual Matches This Weekend

Thursday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 12:00 p.m. Feb. 11: San Jose, Calif. | Spartan Tennis Complex. Feb. 11: Cal State Fullerton (3-0) SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State women's tennis team (1-3) plays at UC Davis (1-4) on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and hosts Cal State Fullerton (3-0) on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. from the Spartan Tennis Complex.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Drop Close Contest Against Colorado State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MW) returned home after a two-game road trip on Thursday falling to Colorado State (16-8, 9-4 MW) 59-57 in a contest that came down to the final possession. The Spartans led after the first quarter and at halftime, shooting 50 percent...
FORT COLLINS, CO
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Return Home to Face Colorado State

SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's basketball (3-19, 1-10 MW) kicks off a two-game home stand this week, starting with Colorado State (15-8, 8-3 MW) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a road loss at Wyoming last Thursday where they fell to the Cowgirls...
FORT COLLINS, CO

