Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Head To The Davis Invitational This Weekend
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The No. 19 ranked Spartans head to Davis, Calif. to compete at the UC Davis Invitational this Weekend. Hannah Henry recorded 20 saves last Sunday at the Stanford invitational. Lior Ben David was the leading scorer at the Cal Cup invitational scoring five goals. Olga Descalzi...
San Jose State University Spartans
Millan Clinches 5-2 Dual Match Win over UC Davis
BOX SCORE (PDF) DAVIS, Calif. - Carolina Millan won 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 in her singles match to help clinch San José State's (2-3) 5-2 dual match win over UC Davis (1-5) from the Marya Welch Tennis Center in Davis, Calif. Thursday afternoon. Millan has six singles wins this...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Gear Up for Rematch Against San Diego State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans women's basketball team (3-20, 1-11 MW) hosts San Diego State (19-7, 9-4 MW) on Saturday in a rematch from January 28 where the Aztecs knocked off SJSU 59-39 in southern California. The Spartans are coming off a hard-fought 59-57 to Colorado State on...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Host Air Force Friday Night In Historic Meet
Where Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif. Friday is a special meet for the San José State women's gymnastics program as the team hosts Air Force in an MPSF meet inside the Provident Credit Union beginning at 7:30 p.m. For the first time in school history and...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Back in New Mexico for Don Kirby Invitational
Location Albuquerque, N. M. | Albuquerque Convention Center. Broadcast & Statistics Friday and Saturday: Watch | Schedule. University of New Mexico, University of Nevada, Reno, Oregon State. Boston University, Boise State, Eastern Washington University,. UTEP, Sacramento State, Washington State,Western Colorado University,. UCLA, Northern Arizona University, Cal Poly SLO, Texas Tech,
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Play A Pair of Dual Matches This Weekend
Thursday, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 12:00 p.m. Feb. 11: San Jose, Calif. | Spartan Tennis Complex. Feb. 11: Cal State Fullerton (3-0) SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State women's tennis team (1-3) plays at UC Davis (1-4) on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and hosts Cal State Fullerton (3-0) on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. from the Spartan Tennis Complex.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Opens Season Against Top Teams at Mark Campbell Invitational
Game 1: No. 16 Duke | Friday, Feb. 10 | 9:00 a.m. Game 2: No. 14 Washington | Friday, Feb. 10 | 11:30 a.m. Game 3: Liberty | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 10:00 a.m. Game 4: No. 17 Stanford | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 12:45 p.m. Game 5: No. 1...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Drop Close Contest Against Colorado State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Spartans (3-20, 1-11 MW) returned home after a two-game road trip on Thursday falling to Colorado State (16-8, 9-4 MW) 59-57 in a contest that came down to the final possession. The Spartans led after the first quarter and at halftime, shooting 50 percent...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Return Home to Face Colorado State
SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's basketball (3-19, 1-10 MW) kicks off a two-game home stand this week, starting with Colorado State (15-8, 8-3 MW) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a road loss at Wyoming last Thursday where they fell to the Cowgirls...
