Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival among top US food festivals
Thrillist put together a list of the best 18 food festivals to look forward to in 2023, and what better place to come and indulge in large amounts of fried chicken than the birthplace of KFC?
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wkyufm.org
Lawsuit filed by eastern county challenges legality of Kentucky's restaurant tax
An eastern Kentucky county has filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the authority to impose a restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. Under a state statute, KRS 91A.400, some smaller cities can enact a restaurant tax to help fund local tourism. The lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal...
lanereport.com
Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family
— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
Authorities search for missing 22-year-old Somerset woman
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
WTVQ
Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m. Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD. There were no injuries...
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
WTVQ
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
z93country.com
Another Busy Day for Firefighters on Tuesday
Susie firefighters responded to a garage fire with vehicles inside Tuesday night. The fire spread to a nearby structure and started a small woods fire. The Monticello Fire Department sent a brush unit to assist.
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
wymt.com
Knox County man arrested for possession of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Colson Brown, 43, of Barbourville Sunday afternoon. Deputies arrested Brown in business parking lot off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 11 miles south of London after hearing about a complaint of a man who had been asked by business staff to leave and refused to do so.
wymt.com
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
z93country.com
Drunk Driver Strikes a Utility Pole and Downtown Bank
According to Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 3:24 p.m. Monday (Feb 6) Monticello Police Lt. Josh Asberry and Officer Alex Jones responded to a report of a vehicle had struck a utility pole and the corner of the Monticello Banking Company’s main office downtown. The investigation determined Bruce...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
