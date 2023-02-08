ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbourville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family

— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
SOMERSET, KY
WTVQ

Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m. Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD. There were no injuries...
MONTICELLO, KY
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Another Busy Day for Firefighters on Tuesday

Susie firefighters responded to a garage fire with vehicles inside Tuesday night. The fire spread to a nearby structure and started a small woods fire. The Monticello Fire Department sent a brush unit to assist.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knox County man arrested for possession of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Colson Brown, 43, of Barbourville Sunday afternoon. Deputies arrested Brown in business parking lot off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 11 miles south of London after hearing about a complaint of a man who had been asked by business staff to leave and refused to do so.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia

A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Drunk Driver Strikes a Utility Pole and Downtown Bank

According to Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 3:24 p.m. Monday (Feb 6) Monticello Police Lt. Josh Asberry and Officer Alex Jones responded to a report of a vehicle had struck a utility pole and the corner of the Monticello Banking Company’s main office downtown. The investigation determined Bruce...
MONTICELLO, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy