Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus are denouncing efforts by the state Legislature to grab power from the capital city of Jackson. The state House and Senate are both majority white and led by Republicans. Jackson is majority Black and led by Democrats. The Senate voted Tuesday to create a regional board to eventually take control of Jackson’s struggling water system. Hours later, the House voted to create a new court in part of Jackson with appointed rather than elected judges. Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson said Wednesday that the efforts to control the city amount to the “symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership.”
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At a rate of one every four days, a new legal challenge has arisen to Illinois’ month-old ban on semiautomatic weapons. Four cases in federal court claim the law violates the Second Amendment. Three cases question whether the Legislature followed proper procedure in enacting the law. Those cases assert lawmakers violated state constitutional requirements on limiting legislation to a single subject, the number of public readings a bill should get before approval and the guarantee of equal protection under the law. Scholars say the Illinois Supreme Court has not shown much interest in regulating legislative procedure, but a state appellate court has granted a restraining order based on the equal protection question.
Ex-state adviser implicated in youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Allegations of childhood physical or sexual assault at New Hampshire’s youth detention center have been made by 20 people against a man later promoted to chief of operations and named to a panel advising the state on juvenile justice. David Ball is among about 150 former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center who have been identified in civil lawsuits against the state. Ball denies the allegations against him. Nearly 1,000 people say they suffered abuse at the center. The accusations appear in lawsuits against the state and point to a scandal that is not only widening, but spiraling up the hierarchy.
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine’s attorneys had argued his trial and death sentence were marred by racial bias. He received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it and following a decision earlier Wednesday by a Texas appeals court that reinstated the execution order. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo. He was the third inmate in Texas and the sixth in the U.S. to be put to death this year.
Opal Lee, ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ gets Texas portrait
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber. Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who grew up in Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery. Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy’s defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. In a motion filed Tuesday in Santa Fe-based district court, Baldwin’s legal team argued Andrea Reeb’s position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from holding any authority in a judicial capacity. Reeb, a Republican, was elected to the state House of Representatives in November. Prosecutors dismissed the motion as Baldwin’s attorneys creating a distraction. Baldwin and the film-set weapons supervisor have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor says in a statement that the vehicle was driven through the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin. Taylor says the vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before stopping. Taylor says the investigation is ongoing and unspecified charges are pending against the driver. No other information was immediately released.
