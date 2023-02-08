ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Jason Griffith

Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
counton2.com

3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car on Robeson County field, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody by RCSO investigators on Wednesday for first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Both individuals remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

