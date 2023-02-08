Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Breeze
NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools
LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
Valley Breeze
Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season
PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
NP swim teams sweep Moses Brown, host Cranston East in today's dual-meet finale
PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
Valley Breeze
Scituate schools aims to recoup more than $100,000 spent on Caito Field
SCITUATE – The Scituate School Committee spent approximately $101,000 associated with legal fees, transportation, field rental fees, and testing at Caito Field since a sinkhole was first discovered there in 2021. During a Jan. 31 meeting, the School Committee approved spending up to $25,000 for additional testing at Caito...
independentri.com
After almost giving up hoops, NK grad Schwab starring for CCRI
The Community College of Rhode Island women’s basketball program has built a highly successful team with Ocean State players who want to continue their careers at the next level. Or in the case of Maggie Schwab, players who aren’t sure they want to do that. The North Kingstown...
nrinow.news
Parents, coaches petition RIIL for rule change while N.S. athletes spend a season off the ice
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Efforts are underway to change the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s rules governing participation in co-op teams, following a winter season that some say lacked fair opportunity for some of North Smithfield’s young female athletes. A petition started by one town parent in favor of...
Valley Breeze
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
ABC6.com
Memorial scholarship established in memory of East Greenwich high school athlete
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — One year after 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver, a scholarship was created to honor her memory. Passaretti was driving home on New Year’s Eve last year when her car was hit and she was pronounced dead....
Valley Breeze
NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport
NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
After nearly 2 years, Providence schools sitting on $120M of American Rescue Plan cash
A special education teacher accused officials of lacking "a sense of urgency" about using the huge pot of federal money.
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
Patricia A. 'Pat' Wheatley – Woonsocket
Patricia A. “Pat” Wheatley, 65, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Center. Pat was born at Boston City Hospital on March 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emelyn F. (Carmo) Wheatley. The family moved to Woonsocket, where Pat grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1977. She lived in Florida for a number of years before moving back to Woonsocket in 1996. In her younger years, Pat was employed at several mills in the area. She also worked at Colby Glass Company and at the ARC of Northern Rhode Island.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
