Governor Jared Polis and others announce support for local governments
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL AFFAIRS. Governor Polis, in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, announced the creation and funding of 14 Regional Grant Navigator (RGN) positions within Colorado’s designated Planning and Management Regions. These positions will aid local governments in their pursuit of funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November of 2021, which will invest a historic $550 billion in new infrastructure investments nationwide over the next five years.
Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections
The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing
Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice...
Proposal advances to add $40 million to Colorado’s special education funding
A proposal to increase Colorado’s special education funding by $40 million unanimously passed its first committee vote Monday. If approved by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 99 would add $40,203,671 to the Department of Education’s annual appropriation. Proponents said the funding would be used for special education programs to help bring down student-teacher ratios, decrease class sizes and provide additional support.
Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills
Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists
An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
Colorado bill would reduce prison sentences for inmates pursuing higher education
Colorado has among the worst recidivism rates in the country, with over 50% of people released from prison ending up back behind bars within three years. Lawmakers want to change that with House Bill 1037. If passed into law, the bill would deduct one year from an inmate’s prison sentence...
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
State House approves adding suicide hotlines to college student IDs
An effort to add suicide hotline numbers to student identification cards took a huge step forward Tuesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives. If passed by the state Senate, House Bill 1007 would require Colorado's higher education institutions to print the phone and text numbers of statewide and national mental health crisis and suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs beginning in August 2023.
Colorado advances proposal to qualify adjunct professors for federal loan relief
Adjunct professor Andrea Troncoso has over $130,000 in student debt, and, despite faithfully making payments for over a decade, the balance is only going up. Though Troncoso works more than full-time hours at the Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University, she is not considered a full-time professor because adjuncts are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities. Troncoso said her low pay and crushing debt have made it impossible for her to own a car, save for retirement, or ever hope to buy a house.
Colorado bill would create housing voucher program for homeless foster youth
More than one in three young adults exiting Colorado’s foster care system end up homeless within three years. Lawmakers are trying to change that with Senate Bill 82. If passed, the bill would create a housing voucher and case management program for foster youth, providing housing security for around 100 people.
Estimated 325,000 Coloradans will lose Medicaid with end of COVID-19 public health emergency
With the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency set to end in May, an estimated 325,000 Coloradans face losing Medicaid coverage. To put that number into perspective, Colorado enrolled 400,000 people in the first two years of the state’s Medicaid expansion in 2014. “The magnitude of transitioning that...
Colorado cities would get first right-of-refusal when apartment buildings sell in new affordable housing plan
Colorado cities and counties would have the ability to snap up apartment complexes and convert them to affordable housing, rather than be sold to private bidders, under a new bill set to be introduced in the House in the coming days. Supporters cast the measure, which is being pushed by...
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
ACLU of Colorado names Tim Macdonald as legal director
The ACLU of Colorado has chosen its first new legal director in nearly 30 years. Tim Macdonald, who led a landmark trial last year over Denver police’s use of force during the 2020 George Floyd protests, will replace retiring Mark Silverstein. Macdonald comes to the ACLU from a role...
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis directed Coloradans struggling with high energy costs to state agencies offering help. In a press conference, Polis said his biggest concern is that high natural gas prices that have been caused by factors out of their control, like the war in Ukraine and severe weather in other The post Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado lawmakers fast-track “extraordinary” $5 million payment to shore up Denver Health
Citing rising costs and the enduring impacts of the pandemic, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators is fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health to help financially stabilize the city’s safety net hospital. Legislative leaders have had conversations with Denver Health about its financial situation in recent months,...
