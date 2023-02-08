ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Governor Jared Polis and others announce support for local governments

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL AFFAIRS. Governor Polis, in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, announced the creation and funding of 14 Regional Grant Navigator (RGN) positions within Colorado’s designated Planning and Management Regions. These positions will aid local governments in their pursuit of funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November of 2021, which will invest a historic $550 billion in new infrastructure investments nationwide over the next five years.
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections

The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
coloradopolitics.com

Proposal advances to add $40 million to Colorado’s special education funding

A proposal to increase Colorado’s special education funding by $40 million unanimously passed its first committee vote Monday. If approved by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 99 would add $40,203,671 to the Department of Education’s annual appropriation. Proponents said the funding would be used for special education programs to help bring down student-teacher ratios, decrease class sizes and provide additional support.
coloradopolitics.com

Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills

Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists

An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
coloradopolitics.com

House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado

Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
coloradopolitics.com

State House approves adding suicide hotlines to college student IDs

An effort to add suicide hotline numbers to student identification cards took a huge step forward Tuesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives. If passed by the state Senate, House Bill 1007 would require Colorado's higher education institutions to print the phone and text numbers of statewide and national mental health crisis and suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs beginning in August 2023.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado advances proposal to qualify adjunct professors for federal loan relief

Adjunct professor Andrea Troncoso has over $130,000 in student debt, and, despite faithfully making payments for over a decade, the balance is only going up. Though Troncoso works more than full-time hours at the Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University, she is not considered a full-time professor because adjuncts are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities. Troncoso said her low pay and crushing debt have made it impossible for her to own a car, save for retirement, or ever hope to buy a house.
coloradopolitics.com

ACLU of Colorado names Tim Macdonald as legal director

The ACLU of Colorado has chosen its first new legal director in nearly 30 years. Tim Macdonald, who led a landmark trial last year over Denver police’s use of force during the 2020 George Floyd protests, will replace retiring Mark Silverstein. Macdonald comes to the ACLU from a role...
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis directed Coloradans struggling with high energy costs to state agencies offering help. In a press conference, Polis said his biggest concern is that high natural gas prices that have been caused by factors out of their control, like the war in Ukraine and severe weather in other The post Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state appeared first on KRDO.
