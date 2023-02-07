ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates for Denver City Council District 2 talk affordability, public safety

The three candidates for Denver City Council’s District 2 seat made their case for why voters should put them in office during a Fair Elections Fund Debate Wednesday. While they addressed a number of issues, from how they will support LGBTQ+ communities to handling the climate crisis, one issue — affordability — popped up throughout the evening.
Candidates address affordability, homelessness in Denver's first mayoral debate

The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
Second District 7 debate: Candidates pitch themselves to residents

A sampling of Denver's deep diversity was on full display during the second debate among candidates for "lucky" Denver City Council District 7. Flor Alvidrez, Nick Campion, Adam Estroff, Arthur May and Guy Padgett were asked a series of questions about issues facing the district and the city as a whole.
CdeBaca faces challengers in Denver District 9 debate

The Denver District 9 City Council race may not have the most candidates, but it will likely be one of the most closely watched. District 9 incumbent Councilmember Candi CdeBaca faces challenges from Kwon Atlas and Darrell Watson. A Tuesday debate, hosted by the GES Gazette and the Greater Park...
Does ballot order give topline candidate in crowded Denver mayor's race an edge?

Tuesday's random drawing to determine the order of appearance of candidates for Denver mayor on the municipal ballot put Lisa Calderon's name at the top of the list. Two veteran observers of Denver city politics offered a mixed assessment. Steve Welchert, a former legislative liaison for Gov. Richard D. Lamm...
Republican Andy Rougeot brings deep pockets, tough talk to Denver mayoral race

One of the candidates vying to be Denver's next mayor stands out as much due to his political affiliation as he does due to his swollen campaign coffers. Not only is veteran and small business owner Andy Rougeot the only major self-funding candidate in the nonpartisan race, he's also the only registered Republican.
Craft beer event combines suds with fun | NONPROFIT REGISTER

News: Joy on Tap, an adults-only craft beer extravaganza, takes place Feb. 23 at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. In addition to sampling beer from 18 local breweries and “light bites” from nine food vendors, guests will have the opportunity to indulge their inner child by blowing bubbles, launching rockets, painting on a Volkswagen Bug and racing to the top of the museum’s 3.5-story climbing structure.
