Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
coloradopolitics.com
Candidates for Denver City Council District 2 talk affordability, public safety
The three candidates for Denver City Council’s District 2 seat made their case for why voters should put them in office during a Fair Elections Fund Debate Wednesday. While they addressed a number of issues, from how they will support LGBTQ+ communities to handling the climate crisis, one issue — affordability — popped up throughout the evening.
coloradopolitics.com
Candidates address affordability, homelessness in Denver's first mayoral debate
The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
coloradopolitics.com
Second District 7 debate: Candidates pitch themselves to residents
A sampling of Denver's deep diversity was on full display during the second debate among candidates for "lucky" Denver City Council District 7. Flor Alvidrez, Nick Campion, Adam Estroff, Arthur May and Guy Padgett were asked a series of questions about issues facing the district and the city as a whole.
coloradopolitics.com
CdeBaca faces challengers in Denver District 9 debate
The Denver District 9 City Council race may not have the most candidates, but it will likely be one of the most closely watched. District 9 incumbent Councilmember Candi CdeBaca faces challenges from Kwon Atlas and Darrell Watson. A Tuesday debate, hosted by the GES Gazette and the Greater Park...
coloradopolitics.com
Does ballot order give topline candidate in crowded Denver mayor's race an edge?
Tuesday's random drawing to determine the order of appearance of candidates for Denver mayor on the municipal ballot put Lisa Calderon's name at the top of the list. Two veteran observers of Denver city politics offered a mixed assessment. Steve Welchert, a former legislative liaison for Gov. Richard D. Lamm...
coloradopolitics.com
Republican Andy Rougeot brings deep pockets, tough talk to Denver mayoral race
One of the candidates vying to be Denver's next mayor stands out as much due to his political affiliation as he does due to his swollen campaign coffers. Not only is veteran and small business owner Andy Rougeot the only major self-funding candidate in the nonpartisan race, he's also the only registered Republican.
coloradopolitics.com
Anti-Defamation League responds to Aurora city council candidate's 'brownshirts' comment
A candidate running for Aurora City Council stood by comments he made last year likening cancel culture to Nazism despite the Anti-Defamation League warning that such comparisons “trivialize” the Holocaust while causing survivors and their families pain. In August 2022, Jono Scott made a Twitter post stating: “Two...
coloradopolitics.com
Craft beer event combines suds with fun | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Joy on Tap, an adults-only craft beer extravaganza, takes place Feb. 23 at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. In addition to sampling beer from 18 local breweries and “light bites” from nine food vendors, guests will have the opportunity to indulge their inner child by blowing bubbles, launching rockets, painting on a Volkswagen Bug and racing to the top of the museum’s 3.5-story climbing structure.
