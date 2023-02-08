City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.

