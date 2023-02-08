City considers 20-year tax agreement on Microfibres redevelopment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
johnstonsunrise.net
Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs
Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
Rivera laser-focused on development of housing, community center in 2023
CENTRAL FALLS – Mayor Maria Rivera says Central Falls has come a long way, getting through the worst of COVID and finding a way back to a level of normalcy. She tells The Breeze her administration is ready to move on to bigger and better things and continue the forward momentum in 2023.
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET DPW: NEW RECYCLING PROGRAMS
PAWTUCKET – Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
GoLocalProv
Paolino Lands State Tenant for Nearly $500K in His Newly Acquired RDW Building
Just days after GoLocal was first to report that one of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 was sold to Paolino Properties for $3.1 million -- the State of Rhode Island announced it is moving in. The McKee Administration said Wednesday that the Department of Human Services...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
ABC6.com
Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
Valley Breeze
Scituate schools aims to recoup more than $100,000 spent on Caito Field
SCITUATE – The Scituate School Committee spent approximately $101,000 associated with legal fees, transportation, field rental fees, and testing at Caito Field since a sinkhole was first discovered there in 2021. During a Jan. 31 meeting, the School Committee approved spending up to $25,000 for additional testing at Caito...
RI leaders outline affordable housing efforts
They did so while touring King Street Commons, a 62-unit affordable housing development in the Olneyville section of Providence.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools
LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
GoLocalProv
Hayes & Sherry Represents Seller in $2.68M Sale of 12-Acre Charlestown Property
Hayes & Sherry, one of the region’s leading full service commercial real estate brokerage firms, has facilitated the successful $2.68 million sale of a 12-acre property in Charlestown. The property, at 5407 Post Road, was sold in late January. In 2022, the firm changed ownership. Founding owners Pete Hayes...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding
The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients
Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.
Valley Breeze
Lombardi happy to be rid of 'embarrassment' Stone
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A police officer with a history of questionable behavior in the North Providence Police Department was one of two arrested last week for fraud, embezzlement, and filing false tax returns. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S....
MassLive.com
12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Somerset infighting resumes; cable factory may be threatened
THE TOWN of Somerset – and its largest landowner, Brayton Point LLC – are fighting again, potentially jeopardizing the construction of a factory making cable for the emerging offshore wind industry. The proposed factory, a tangible sign of offshore wind’s potential, would be a dream come true for...
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
