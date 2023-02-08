Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card AcceptanceMorristown MinuteHillsdale, NJ
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
CBS Sports
Seton Hall vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Pirates and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Kingston
The New York Lottery has announced that a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Kingston for the February 8 midday drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shoprite/Wakefern shop located at 801 Miron Lane.
Ice Spice High School Yearbook Photo Surfaces
One of Ice Spice's high school yearbook photos has surfaced online. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), a photo showing the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist in her secondary school years surfaced online. The photo appears to have been taken from a high school yearbook and shows young Isis with straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name, Isis Gaston, is listed under the photo.
Police investigate alleged coyote attack at Marist College
The student was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote.
You Can Find The Best Pizza In New York Here
Today is National Pizza day and today is a great day to enjoy one of the best foods in the world. Pizza!. Here in New York, we have thousands of choices for pizza and there is all sort of varieties of pizza based on where you live. In New York City, the pizza is thinner while in Buffalo you get a thicker crust with cupped pepperoni.
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Technology Company to Establish $68 Million New York Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A developer of long-lasting energy storage systems...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Once Again, Students Were Served Watermelon and Fried Chicken for Black History Month
Students at an upstate New York middle school were fed chicken and waffles, with a side of watermelon, on the first day of Black History month last week. And while it’s not the first time the vendor responsible for the meal has served stereotypical Black foods to students during Black History Month, it insists the timing of the menu was pure coincidence.
Armed Home Burglary: 4 Arraigned For Incident In Spring Valley
Four men have been arraigned for an armed home burglary at a residence in the area. The incident took place in Rockland County in the south Spring Valley area around 5 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a trespass in progress at a residence...
queenseagle.com
Opinion: Albany must pass legislation to protect young New Yorkers from invasive police interrogations
Coerced, false confessions have caused wrongful convictions in 29 percent of the DNA-proven wrongful convictions, with youth and people with mental health issues being particularly vulnerable. Children do not understand their Fifth Amendment Rights and, as a result, frequently waive them – often with disastrous results. I am an...
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
miscellanynews.org
Tony’s Pizza Pit, Frontera suffer damage from fire
Early Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, firefighters responded to an alarm at 786 Main Street. Tony’s Pizza Pit, a family-owned business that has faithfully served the Arlington community for over 50 years, was consumed in flames. Multiple emergency response departments across Poughkeepsie arrived at the scene, and after hours of fighting the blaze amidst brutally cold weather conditions, the fire was extinguished around noon that same day, as reported by The Wolf. Thankfully, there were no casualties.
peekskillherald.com
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
