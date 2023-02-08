ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ice Spice High School Yearbook Photo Surfaces

One of Ice Spice's high school yearbook photos has surfaced online. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), a photo showing the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist in her secondary school years surfaced online. The photo appears to have been taken from a high school yearbook and shows young Isis with straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name, Isis Gaston, is listed under the photo.
YONKERS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Can Find The Best Pizza In New York Here

Today is National Pizza day and today is a great day to enjoy one of the best foods in the world. Pizza!. Here in New York, we have thousands of choices for pizza and there is all sort of varieties of pizza based on where you live. In New York City, the pizza is thinner while in Buffalo you get a thicker crust with cupped pepperoni.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
miscellanynews.org

Tony’s Pizza Pit, Frontera suffer damage from fire

Early Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, firefighters responded to an alarm at 786 Main Street. Tony’s Pizza Pit, a family-owned business that has faithfully served the Arlington community for over 50 years, was consumed in flames. Multiple emergency response departments across Poughkeepsie arrived at the scene, and after hours of fighting the blaze amidst brutally cold weather conditions, the fire was extinguished around noon that same day, as reported by The Wolf. Thankfully, there were no casualties.
ARLINGTON, NY
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy