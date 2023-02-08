ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects

When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Says Carbon Pipeline Will Benefit Farmers

Ames, Iowa — Summit Carbon Solutions wants to lay a carbon pipeline across parts of Iowa, though some landowners refuse to sign easement agreements. Lee Blank, Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Executive Officer, tells KIWA what the carbon pipeline will do. He says once the carbon is captured it will...
Future of E-15 Ethanol

When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers

An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Reynolds: ‘The Future of Fuel is Growing Here’

It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa

Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
Iowa legislature passes limits on medical malpractice lawsuits

DES MOINES — Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor’s priorities. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would...
Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions. The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars. Some worry the bill to...
Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year

Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022, accounting for 36% of all violations cited nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited dog and cat breeders and brokers for 795 violations in 2022, a total that excludes citations for “missed” inspections resulting from USDA officials not gaining access to […] The post Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa attorney general joins pistol brace lawsuit against the ATF

Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). A federal rule the ATF implemented is requiring gun owners to register weapons with pistol braces. The rule suggests that those who don't comply...
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa

The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
IOWA STATE
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners

A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre.  The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
