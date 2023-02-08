When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO