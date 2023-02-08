Read full article on original website
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
Ames, Iowa — Summit Carbon Solutions wants to lay a carbon pipeline across parts of Iowa, though some landowners refuse to sign easement agreements. Lee Blank, Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Executive Officer, tells KIWA what the carbon pipeline will do. He says once the carbon is captured it will...
When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
WASHINGTON — The owner of a Cedar Rapids business is in Washington, D.C., urging congress to modernize the Small Business Administration. Sydney Rieckhoff is the CEO of Almost Famous Popcorn, a company she co-founded with her brother 10 years ago when she was 14. “Ninety-four percent of small business...
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
DES MOINES — Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor’s priorities. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions. The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars. Some worry the bill to...
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa is one of 21 states asking President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The State Attorneys General, including Brenna Bird of Iowa, have sent a letter saying the Mexican cartels are a national security threat.
DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022, accounting for 36% of all violations cited nationally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited dog and cat breeders and brokers for 795 violations in 2022, a total that excludes citations for “missed” inspections resulting from USDA officials not gaining access to […] The post Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). A federal rule the ATF implemented is requiring gun owners to register weapons with pistol braces. The rule suggests that those who don't comply...
Governor Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State address a new $15 million round of funding targeted at growing Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across high-demand fields in health care. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support more programs that help Iowa meet the demand of its health care workforce.
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Raecker didn’t boo, hiss or jeer Democrats when he was a Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives from 1999-2012. And he doesn’t cheer fellow Republicans who did Tuesday night during the State of the Union Address, but he remains optimistic that civility can still lead the way in […]
