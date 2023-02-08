DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

