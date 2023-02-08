ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
TOPEKA, KS
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
TOPEKA, KS
Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted Kansas robbery suspect

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
$500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hays, KS
