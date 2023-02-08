ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOL 11

How to get a fishing license in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
buffalonynews.net

100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Daily Energy Insider

AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing

In an Electric Security Plan (ESP) application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio this week, AEP Ohio signaled its intentions to invest $2.2 billion in reliability-focused projects over a six-year term, with work ... Read More » The post AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
