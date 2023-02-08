Read full article on original website
Related
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Shop for bargains at Ohio's year-round flea markets
If you enjoy shopping for bargains and one-of-a-kind finds, lace up your walking shoes and explore Ohio’s flea markets. They feature thousands of items, from antiques to locally-grown produce. Here are four year-round flea markets you don’t want to miss:
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Ohio
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
buffalonynews.net
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.
wosu.org
DeWine says release of hazardous materials in railroad derailment 'a direct threat to lives'
Residents remain evacuated from their homes a day after a controlled burn of hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine. Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as "a direct threat to lives" and said he is concerned about the possibility of something like this happening again in the future.
AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing
In an Electric Security Plan (ESP) application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio this week, AEP Ohio signaled its intentions to invest $2.2 billion in reliability-focused projects over a six-year term, with work ... Read More » The post AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Comments / 0