Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Tougaloo College men’s basketball team 22-1 under first-year head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Strothers is in his first year as head coach of the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team. Strothers, a former assistant coach for Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, was the assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last season, coaching under Thomas Billups. “I’ve been...
JACKSON, MS
Highschool Baseball Pro

Vicksburg, February 11 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

K.K. Willis takes over as St. Aloysius new girl’s basketball head coach

St. Aloysius announced K.K. Willis as the new girl’s basketball head coach on Wednesday morning. Willis was a star basketball player at Porter’s Chapel Academy where she helped the Lady Eagles to a state championship appearance in her freshman season. Although she went through four knee surgeries in high school, Willis averaged 14 points per game as a freshman, 19.3 points per game as a sophomore, and 16 points per game as a senior where she was named as the Conference 7-A MVP.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Five Tornadoes Confirmed, More Storms Next Week

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornado touchdowns during Wednesday night’s severe weather. Two were in Simpson County, two in Lawrence County and the other in Walthall County. No significant damage was reported. Another round of severe storms is forecast for the middle of next week. NWS has...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man shot in leg in Vicksburg, multiple suspects detained

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man suffered a gunshot wound in the city Friday night, with multiple suspects being involved in the incident. According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, 43-year-old Antonio Hicks was shot once in the leg in the 200 block of Enchanted drive Friday. Officers responded...
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Truck Accidentally Runs School Bus Off The Road In Vicksburg

A truck pulling a trailer accidentally ran a school bus off the road in Vicksburg on 61 south Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vicksburg Post. A Vicksburg-Warren School District bus from Warrentown Elementary was involved in the crash. According to the report, the bus was exiting Grandview onto 61 South,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Popular Mediterranean eatery to open second location in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Mediterranean eatery in Jackson will open a second location in Ridgeland. According to the Madison County Journal, Aplόs will open at the the Renaissance at Colony Park. A lease for a space near the Malco has been signed and will begin construction immediately. The Renaissance location will include seating for between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vandals take aim and shoot up tombstones and memorials at Canton Cemetery

Dozens of holes were left in memorials and tombstones at Canton Cemetery from shots fired by vandals. According to a report by WLBT on Tuesday, the Canton Cemetery was vandalized, leaving many memorials, including many belonging to World War II veterans, with bullet holes and other damages. Unfortunately, cemetery vandalism...
CANTON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS

