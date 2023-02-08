St. Aloysius announced K.K. Willis as the new girl’s basketball head coach on Wednesday morning. Willis was a star basketball player at Porter’s Chapel Academy where she helped the Lady Eagles to a state championship appearance in her freshman season. Although she went through four knee surgeries in high school, Willis averaged 14 points per game as a freshman, 19.3 points per game as a sophomore, and 16 points per game as a senior where she was named as the Conference 7-A MVP.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO