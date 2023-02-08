For many people, writing a book can seem like an impossible task that barely anyone can accomplish. One of the biggest issues is the fact that making a book - when looked at as a whole - is a daunting task that can be filled with tons of issues & a huge risk of writer's block occurring during the process. However, there is one way to get around this: turning a pre-existing blog into a book! By following some easy steps, you can take posts from any kind of blog you might write (or are interested in writing) into a book. This helps to turn the intimidating action of writing a book into a more manageable task by allowing people to unintentionally create the content they need to make a book one blog post at a time!

