ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1017thepoint.com

COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING

(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
RICHMOND, IN
countynewsonline.org

Ida Leona Farmer

Ida Leona Farmer, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Aiden Healthcare in Greenville. She was born on July 7, 1930, in Greenville, to the late Benjamin and Gladys (Mullins) Shahan. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Robert...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Phyllis Irene Summers

Phyllis Irene (Minnich) Summers, 83, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. She was born on June 19, 1939, in Miami County, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Margaret (Teegarden) Minnich. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Carol Ann O’Dell

DECEMBER 15, 1937 – FEBRUARY 7, 2023. Carol Ann O’Dell, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Jamestown, Ohio on December 15, 1937 she was a daughter to the late Roscoe & Grace (Liming) Bowers. Carol was a school teacher in Darke County, at many of the schools in the area, as well as an active 4-H Advisor. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earned her bachelor’s degree. In her free time she liked to sew, garden and bird watch. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Rodney O’Dell: brother Paul Bowers: sisters Bea Hill; Nancy Pierce.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Study will examine Piqua Power Plant redevelopment

PIQUA — Re-use of the Piqua Municipal Power Plant Building on Bridge Street will be the subject of an upcoming state-funded study to determine possibilities for future re-development of the site. “The main objective of the power plant study is to determine what remediation work needs to be completed...
PIQUA, OH
eyeofthetigernews.com

A Hot Collection on Wheels

Hot wheel collecting has recently taken some students’ interests in RHS. One senior, Weston Folgia, is passionate about this hobby, having a giant collection of his own that continues to grow. “Well I like cars like a lot. I have my own car and I saw that there was...
1017thepoint.com

I-70 WIDENING DRAWS SAFETY CONCERNS

(Centerville, IN)--It’s not visible yet, but work is underway on the I-70 widening project through Wayne County. Currently, the plan to widen the interstate to three lanes each way through nearly all of Wayne County is in the preliminary design stage with environmental analysis also being conducted. Surveying is also being done. At a recent meeting of Centerville Town Council, first responders expressed concern about both I-70 and U.S. 40 being under construction, saying it will create a dangerous situation.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Reminisce: Contentious creation of Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County turned 100 in 1948, and birthday greetings rolled in. “Auglaize is a youngster compared with Montgomery and Warren, to name only two grown-up counties in this area,” the Dayton Journal-Herald wrote June 26, 1948, “but it’s a pleasure to welcome it into the select group of mature centenarians that have been doing a good job of self-government for 10 decades or more.”
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy