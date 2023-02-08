DECEMBER 15, 1937 – FEBRUARY 7, 2023. Carol Ann O’Dell, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Jamestown, Ohio on December 15, 1937 she was a daughter to the late Roscoe & Grace (Liming) Bowers. Carol was a school teacher in Darke County, at many of the schools in the area, as well as an active 4-H Advisor. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earned her bachelor’s degree. In her free time she liked to sew, garden and bird watch. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Rodney O’Dell: brother Paul Bowers: sisters Bea Hill; Nancy Pierce.

