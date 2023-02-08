Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1017thepoint.com
COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING
(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
High winds cause thousands of power outages across the Miami Valley
According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 3,675 AES Ohio customers across the Miami Valley are in the dark, as on 2:10 p.m. A majority of the outages have been reported in Preble County on Thursday.
countynewsonline.org
Ida Leona Farmer
Ida Leona Farmer, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Aiden Healthcare in Greenville. She was born on July 7, 1930, in Greenville, to the late Benjamin and Gladys (Mullins) Shahan. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Robert...
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
countynewsonline.org
Phyllis Irene Summers
Phyllis Irene (Minnich) Summers, 83, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. She was born on June 19, 1939, in Miami County, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Margaret (Teegarden) Minnich. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in...
Greene County welcomes ‘A World A’Fair’ in May
A World A'Fair was forced to cancel the event from 2019 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job fair planned for employees affected by Silfex layoffs in Eaton, Springfield
OhioMeansJobs Preble County will host a job fair next week at Eagles Point gym in partnership with Rapid Response, sponsored by Postitive Points Inc.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
countynewsonline.org
Carol Ann O’Dell
DECEMBER 15, 1937 – FEBRUARY 7, 2023. Carol Ann O’Dell, age 85 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Jamestown, Ohio on December 15, 1937 she was a daughter to the late Roscoe & Grace (Liming) Bowers. Carol was a school teacher in Darke County, at many of the schools in the area, as well as an active 4-H Advisor. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earned her bachelor’s degree. In her free time she liked to sew, garden and bird watch. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Rodney O’Dell: brother Paul Bowers: sisters Bea Hill; Nancy Pierce.
miamivalleytoday.com
Study will examine Piqua Power Plant redevelopment
PIQUA — Re-use of the Piqua Municipal Power Plant Building on Bridge Street will be the subject of an upcoming state-funded study to determine possibilities for future re-development of the site. “The main objective of the power plant study is to determine what remediation work needs to be completed...
Darke County Fair board unveils building plans for fairgrounds
According to the Daily Advocate, visitors could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair.
eyeofthetigernews.com
A Hot Collection on Wheels
Hot wheel collecting has recently taken some students’ interests in RHS. One senior, Weston Folgia, is passionate about this hobby, having a giant collection of his own that continues to grow. “Well I like cars like a lot. I have my own car and I saw that there was...
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
Training to close Air Force museum, delay traffic
On March 15, the National Museum of the Air Force will be closed to the public while crews train in emergency response management. The museum will re-open on Thursday, March 16.
1017thepoint.com
I-70 WIDENING DRAWS SAFETY CONCERNS
(Centerville, IN)--It’s not visible yet, but work is underway on the I-70 widening project through Wayne County. Currently, the plan to widen the interstate to three lanes each way through nearly all of Wayne County is in the preliminary design stage with environmental analysis also being conducted. Surveying is also being done. At a recent meeting of Centerville Town Council, first responders expressed concern about both I-70 and U.S. 40 being under construction, saying it will create a dangerous situation.
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
Lima News
Reminisce: Contentious creation of Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County turned 100 in 1948, and birthday greetings rolled in. “Auglaize is a youngster compared with Montgomery and Warren, to name only two grown-up counties in this area,” the Dayton Journal-Herald wrote June 26, 1948, “but it’s a pleasure to welcome it into the select group of mature centenarians that have been doing a good job of self-government for 10 decades or more.”
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
Comments / 0