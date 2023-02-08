Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CNBC
Here's how much you need to save every month to earn $65,000 per year in interest for retirement
The thought of retiring might be daunting. Retirement usually entails replacing your annual salary with other income sources to keep up with your lifestyle. While Social Security may cover part of your budget, the rest of your money will most likely need to come from your savings and investments. First,...
Business Insider
14 Best High-Interest CDs and Savings Accounts Today: 11-Month CD Pays 5.00% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
NASDAQ
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
One of the toughest parts of retirement is the fact that your bills don't go away even though your salary does. You need some source of money to cover your costs, and as 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks don't always go up. It's important to have ways to generate that cash that don't rely on selling your stocks to have the money you need to live your life.
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
msn.com
Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?
My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current savings in our brokerage account are $700,000. Our individual retirement account (IRA) totals $1.4 million. Our Roth is worth $400,000. We both anticipate living to age 90. At our age, is it too late to do a Roth conversation?
How to Retire in Five Years With No Savings
Who doesn't dream of retirement? Once you clock out of work for the final time, you can spend more time with family and friends, take up a new hobby or even write your memoirs like you've always wanted to. But retirement … Continue reading → The post How to Retire in Five Years With No Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Money market accounts or CDs might be a good way to earn short-term income on savings
Regardless of your short-term or long-term needs, don’t let easy opportunities for your money to work harder for you pass you by.
Motley Fool
Will My Retirement Plan Withdrawals Be Taxable?
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. It depends on what type of plan...
Consider the Favorable Tax Treatment of Annuities for Your Retirement
Throughout your career, you save money that you hope to live on when you retire. The most common retirement savings plans are employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts and IRAs. There's a third retirement strategy that often gets overlooked, and that’s annuities. Annuities are given favorable tax treatment, which makes them a good long-term investment strategy.
moneytalksnews.com
How and When to Tap Home Equity in Retirement
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Home equity (how much you owe on your mortgage subtracted from how much your home is worth) can be a useful and often overlooked retirement asset. If you have holes (things you want or need to fund) in your retirement plan, they can perhaps be filled with your home equity.
Retirement Withdrawals from Your Portfolio in 2023
Our expert, Massi De Santis, explains the various hurdles retirees faced in 2022 and how they can best be addressed in 2023.
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account?
You can transfer your individual retirement account (IRA) to a savings account, but you may have to pay a penalty and income tax. Here's what you need to know. When you have a big expense to cover, you might ask … Continue reading → The post Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
moneytalksnews.com
How Making 1 Extra Mortgage Payment Could Shave Years Off Your Debt
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Thirty years is a long time. If you’re chipping away at a mortgage each month, it can feel even longer. But what if you could eliminate that financial ball and chain by paying off your mortgage early?. The truth...
7 Ways to Make Money Daily With Investments
If you put your money to work by investing, you can profit daily from passive investments. Passive income-generating investments that don't require your active involvement include exchange-traded funds, individual stocks and bonds and real estate investment trusts. You can accumulate … Continue reading → The post 7 Ways to Make Money Daily With Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Valley Breeze
Strategies during unpredictable times: How to make your money matter in the long term
(BPT) - When stocks seem to be in constant fluctuation, even experienced investors may worry whether their investment strategy will stand the test of time. Whether you are new to investing or an experienced pro, market volatility can cause anxiety. You may wonder if you’ve chosen your investments wisely, when you should sell or buy — and how to stay ahead of a market that seems impossible to predict.
Curious About a QLAC? SECURE 2.0 Act Gives This Annuity a Boost
New legislation raises the amount you can transfer from your rollover IRA to a qualifying longevity annuity contract (QLAC), reducing RMDs and increasing guaranteed lifetime income.
