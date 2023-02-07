ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Pointfest 2023 lineup announced, tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS — 105.7 The Point announced the lineup for Pointfest 2023 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The rock music festival started in 1993 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, then known as Riverport Amphitheatre. Pointfest has hosted many big names over the years including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer and more.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL takes his talents to T-Pain’s label with debut album

When NandoSTL looks back on the past few years, he sees triumphs and losses. The 31-year-old north St. Louis County hip-hop artist, born Fernando Tillman II, started gaining traction in 2018, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down music venues, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival pulled concert performances. He went through a serious break-up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
stljewishlight.org

Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis

The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE

