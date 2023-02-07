Read full article on original website
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Successfully Defend The AEW Trios Titles On Tonight’s Dynamite From El Paso
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions. The Elite defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The match was an exciting back-and-forth sprint that saw all six men get spotlighted, but in the end, the champs proved to be too much for the challengers and won the contest when Omega trapped Fox in a cradle pin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Malakai Black Comments On AEW Running House Shows
AEW’s Malakai Black was a recent guest of the HardLore podcast, where the leader of the House of Black commented on AEW’s recent foray into the house show business, which kicks off on March 18 in Troy, Ohio. Black said he was a proponent of the move. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why Three AEW Stars Missed Wednesday’s Dynamite
WWE NXT UK stars that the company retained missed several months of action due to issues with their visas. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this as well. WWE was able to use Ilja Dragunov again on this week’s NXT when he returned to cost...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Says It Wasn’t A Big Deal To Have Ricky Starks At Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes eliminated five Superstars from the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Showcase Of Immortals come April. Rhodes didn’t lack moral support in his first match in over six months at the Rumble as his dear friend, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Alamodome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News From AEW Dynamite: Injured Star Present, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, Thunder Rosa was backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury. RUSH came out during off-air segments last night to hype up the crowd with Spanish promos. Vickie Guerrero...
PWMania
The Gunns Crowned New AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite (Video)
This week’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso, Texas, new AEW World Tag Team Champions were crowned. In the main event, The Gunns took on The Acclaimed for the belts. Late in the match, the referee was bumped, and The Gunns attempted to use the belt as a weapon, but Billy Gunn intervened. Colten ended up hitting his father with the title.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Isn’t Happy With How Much TV Time MJF Had On Wednesday’s Dynamite
Eddie Kingston has fans talking after sending out a tweet where he put AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on blast. Kingston isn’t happy with how much time MJF had on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted,. “Side note since we need to see his world champ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
PWMania
Backstage News on Several AEW Stars Being Unable to Appear on This Week’s Dynamite
AEW and WWE are both dealing with talent who are unable to work due to visa issues. Due to this, Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW, as have several NXT stars from the UK. Some stars are returning or have already returned, such as Ilja Dragunov, who appeared on Tuesday’s NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing
On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU, Expected To Leave Hospital Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is expected to leave the hospital just days after suffering a stroke outside of his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The official Twitter account of “The King” shared an update today noting that Lawler is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday. The tweet reads as follows:
