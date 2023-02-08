Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday evening, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Arby's restaurant, 2701 West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was known to have an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest. James Andrew Taylor, 42, of Sedalia, was also known to have pending felony and misdemeanor charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and Violation of An Order of Protection. Taylor was arrested for his warrant on a charge of Violation of An Order of Protection (2nd or 3rd Offense). Taylor was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT
Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
Littlejohn Apprehended
UPDATE: "Nicholas Scott Littlejohn was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway at 12:42 a.m. Wednesay, due to the efforts of teamwork involving the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers and MSHP air unit. Littlejohn was called in by a homeowner allowing us a fresh start on our hunt. Littlejohn has plagued the south end of our county for some time," said Sheriff Eric Knox.
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
kmmo.com
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
KYTV
Benton County, Mo., deputies search for man considered armed and dangerous
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office asks residents to lock the doors of cars and homes as officers search for a man considered armed and dangerous. Authorities want Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, Mo., for questioning for a series of thefts and burglaries and several stolen vehicles in Benton and surrounding counties. Investigators believe he and others may be working together.
Homeless Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at BreakTime, 318 W. Broadway, and caused a disturbance. The man, identified as 51-year-old Sean S. Burke, left Break Time before officers arrived, but the reporting party provided police with a description of Burke's car, and he was located and arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Orrick Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Bates County
An Orrick man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bates County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 63-year-old Orrick resident Michael D. Bishop at 11:06 A.M. Monday in Bates County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an improper lane change, failing to produce insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
KTTS
Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit
(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
