Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale
WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
News On Bronson Reed, Matt Morgan, Gunther, Bianca Belair/Carmella, More
Bronson Reed is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.”
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
WWE Has Made A New Commentary Hire
WWE has made a new on-screen talent hire. Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick. Chadwick officially started with the company this week. Per the report, his new WWE name is Blake Howard. He filmed with the company on Tuesday and is slated to debut...
AEW News – Anthony Bowens On Billy Gunn, Bully Ray On Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH, More
This week on AEW Dynamite, The Gunns dethroned the Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Unlike fan predictions, Billy Gunn did not turn on The Acclaimed as Daddy Ass was hit with a tag team belt by his own son. Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to express his gratefulness for Billy’s loyalty. He wrote,
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Championship Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed in the Elimination Chamber match at the February 18th pay-per-view event. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Theory may retain his title at this show...
Win a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! – Road to WrestleMania 39 Contest
The Road to WrestleMania 39 contest is back over at Smark Out Moment and this time around, it all revolves around the Rhodes family. Sponsored by Fun, three winners will be chosen at random to receive a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! vinyl figure to celebrate the journey Cody Rhodes is on to (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk
Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (2/9/23)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. -Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside. -Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for...
AEW Star Believed To Have Suffered Concussion Or Broken Orbital Bone In Dynamite Match
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a match between The Bunny and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. The bout seemingly ended earlier than planned as they rushed to the finish, as The Bunny suffered an injury during the match. Pwinsider is reporting that the belief among...
Alex Riley Discusses Returning To In-Ring Action At NWA Nuff Said, Working With The Miz
Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently spoke with Pwmania about returning to in-ring action with the NWA at this Saturday’s ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event against EC3 and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Working with The Miz: “It was a huge opportunity...
