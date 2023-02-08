ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More

During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray

Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
ewrestlingnews.com

What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week

It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
EL PASO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
CONNECTICUT STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale

WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Bronson Reed, Matt Morgan, Gunther, Bianca Belair/Carmella, More

Bronson Reed is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More

Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
TEXAS CITY, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Made A New Commentary Hire

WWE has made a new on-screen talent hire. Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick. Chadwick officially started with the company this week. Per the report, his new WWE name is Blake Howard. He filmed with the company on Tuesday and is slated to debut...
ewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Championship Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed in the Elimination Chamber match at the February 18th pay-per-view event. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Theory may retain his title at this show...
ewrestlingnews.com

Win a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! – Road to WrestleMania 39 Contest

The Road to WrestleMania 39 contest is back over at Smark Out Moment and this time around, it all revolves around the Rhodes family. Sponsored by Fun, three winners will be chosen at random to receive a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! vinyl figure to celebrate the journey Cody Rhodes is on to (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
ewrestlingnews.com

Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin

Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk

Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (2/9/23)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. -Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside. -Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy