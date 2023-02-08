ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reward for info in acid attack on L.I. college student raised to $50,000

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The reward has been upped in the horrifying case of a man who threw acid in the face of a Hofstra University student in 2021.The Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday increased it to $50,000 and revealed new details about their progress in tracking down the attacker.Hailed for her strength, 23-year-old Nafiah Ikram took the podium at Nassau police headquarters with a plea for someone to help police catch her attacker."I don't even want to know why at this point. I just want them to be found because nobody should ever, ever, ever have to experience this,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
PIX11

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead

NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
BROOKLYN, NY

