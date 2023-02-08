MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The reward has been upped in the horrifying case of a man who threw acid in the face of a Hofstra University student in 2021.The Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday increased it to $50,000 and revealed new details about their progress in tracking down the attacker.Hailed for her strength, 23-year-old Nafiah Ikram took the podium at Nassau police headquarters with a plea for someone to help police catch her attacker."I don't even want to know why at this point. I just want them to be found because nobody should ever, ever, ever have to experience this,"...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO