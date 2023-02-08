Read full article on original website
Jersey City students pay respects to 30-year-old kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
Jersey City students paid their respects Wednesday night for Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher at the school who was found dead in a shallow grave.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Reward for info in acid attack on L.I. college student raised to $50,000
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The reward has been upped in the horrifying case of a man who threw acid in the face of a Hofstra University student in 2021.The Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday increased it to $50,000 and revealed new details about their progress in tracking down the attacker.Hailed for her strength, 23-year-old Nafiah Ikram took the podium at Nassau police headquarters with a plea for someone to help police catch her attacker."I don't even want to know why at this point. I just want them to be found because nobody should ever, ever, ever have to experience this,"...
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
Authorities: Body of missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City found in shallow grave
Police discovered the remains of Luz Hernandez, 30, buried along Central Avenue in Kearny in an empty lot.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
Islamic Center in Deer Park, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz
The mosque has been holding special prayers for Officer Fayaz since he was shot.
longisland.com
Sunken SUV with Body of 54 Year-Old Woman Inside Discovered in Port Washington
The Homicide Squad reports an Undetermined Death that occurred at 3:10pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Port Washington. According to Detectives, a witness observed a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and contacted Police. Subsequent to the investigation, the object recovered was a...
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
CRIMINAL CONFECTION: Brooklyn woman convicted of poisoning friend with cheesecake to steal her identity
A Queens jury convicted a 47-year-old Brooklyn woman for poisoning her friend with a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to kill her and steal her identity, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglaries In Franklin Square, Valley Stream
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary and another attempted burglary. The burglary took place in Franklin Square around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CardSmart store located at 326 Dogwood Ave. According to Nassau County...
Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead
NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
