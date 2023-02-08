Read full article on original website
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Pentagon shoots down Chinese balloon, GOP claims on the same day
Our long national nightmare, which was neither long nor a nightmare, came to a deflating end on Saturday afternoon. NBC News reported:. The U.S. downed the Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, a U.S. official said, setting off a tense exchange between the two nations. An F-22 raptor with a single missile shot down the balloon at 2:39 p.m., according to a senior defense official. It was between 60,000 to 65,000 feet in the air when it was downed.
An Out of State Billionaire Donated $53 Million To The Texas Border Wall Project. Who Should Be Funding The Wall?
Last Friday, Texas Senate leaders advised they will continue to spend big on border security. Over the last two years, Texas has spent $4 billion on securing the southern border and has entered into contracts for border barriers totaling more than $900 million.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Kyrsten Sinema sits amidst Republicans as Biden shouts out some of her accomplishments
Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema listened to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech while sitting among her Republican colleagues and moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin. Sinema, I-Ariz., sat next to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a section that also included Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Steve...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Video Shows Russian Helicopter Obliterated by Overhead Strike: Ukraine
The apparent destruction of the chopper adds to a growing list of downed Russian aircraft.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
DeSantis shoots down Rick Scott on COVID funds ahead of potential 2024 campaign
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dismissed an idea proposed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) that states should return unused COVID-19 funds to the federal government to pay off the national debt, saying that federal officials should worry about keeping "their house in order."
Montana governor rips Biden's Chinese balloon inaction: 'Americans are endangered'
Montana Governor Gregory Gianforte, a Republican, spoke out about the Chinese surveillance balloon that violated his state's airspace earlier.
