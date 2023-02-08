Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
ESPN makes playoff predictions for 2023 college football season
Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. And most of ESPN’s writers believe the Bulldogs will be well positioned to potentially win it all once again.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Pac-12 Football: Ranking the Transfer Classes for 2023
A complete breakdown and ranking of Pac-12 transfer portal classes for the 2023 college football season.
The 10 things we love most about college football: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On what will be the final bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list their five favorite things about college football. It’s the final episode only because all College Football Survivor Show episodes will be...
Mike Locksley gives Nick Saban grief for steering Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma over Maryland: 'It pissed me off'
Just how close did Maryland head coach Mike Locksley come to beating out Oklahoma in the Jalen Hurts transfer sweepstakes back in 2019? Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently revealed that Hurts, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, preferred a transfer to Maryland or Miami upon deciding to leave the Crimson Tide before he ultimately advised Hurts to play for the Sooners. Oklahoma was then under Lincoln Riley.
College football’s best coordinator combos, and more Ferentz failures: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each pick their five top combinations of offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in major college football. That includes teams contending for national titles, and some teams a tier down who happen to...
Oklahoma, Texas leaving Big 12 early to join SEC right as USC, UCLA land in the Big Ten
Less than a week after it was reported that an early departure from the Big 12 was unlikely, Oklahoma and Texas reached an agreement with the league on Thursday to break from the conference and join the SEC for the 2024 season. That lines up with when USC and UCLA will play their first seasons in the Big Ten.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
College Football World Reacts To SEC's Texas, Oklahoma Announcement
Texas and Oklahoma are officially off to the SEC in 2024. The conference confirmed on Thursday that the two high-profile universities will enter their new league one year earlier than expected. This decision comes after the Big 12 and its television partners reportedly reached an early exit ...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today
A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
It’s the team-tournament edition of the individual wrestling rankings
A busy week in the lehighvalleylive individual wrestling rankings – 10 new top-5 rankings and one new number one wrestler – as we head into state team championship week. Last year the LVL region had four state team champions and three runners-up – can the region better that? We’ll see.
Former NFL player finding rebirth for denim company at Lehigh Valley Mall
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Chrystols Shoetique owner Chrystol Warde. It didn’t take too long for former NFL player Andre Williams to find a new retail space for his denim company. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Georgia O-lineman Buckeyes have offered planning trip to Ohio State next month
A top Georgia offensive lineman the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship is planning a trip to Ohio State next month.
Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC earlier than anticipated
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will remain bitter rivals for the foreseeable future. It just won’t be in the Big 12 after the 2023 season. It was previously noted that the two college football powerhouses were set to leave that conference for the SEC after the 2024 campaign.
If there’s Black history being made at a Super Bowl, this Eagles coach has been there
PHOENIX — Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead runs the steps of every stadium the team plays in, and he’ll do it again on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During that...
